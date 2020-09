FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Digital financial firms across Brazil have seen sharp increases in new customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including a growing proportion of older residents who had long avoided internet-based banking.

At Nu Pagamentos SA, Latin America's largest digital bank, new customers aged 60 or older jumped 50% in the second quarter to an average 30,000 per month. Banco C6 SA, another digital bank, reported a 160% month-over-month rise in new customers aged 55 and over in July; and PicPay, a digital wallet controlled by Banco Original SA, saw 54% growth in its seniors segment between March and August.

Most attribute the explosive growth to the pandemic: Brazil ranks among the worst hit by COVID-19 with nearly 4.5 million confirmed cases and about 135,000 deaths; and seniors are considered among the most vulnerable to the disease.

As result, older citizens who traditionally favored in-person, branch-based banking have been driven to adopt digital options. According to a study by IBOPE, a Brazilian research and consultancy firm, 80% of those aged 55 years or older have changed their financial habits during the pandemic; nearly half stopped visiting bank branches all together.

The pandemic "changed customer behavior, and [senior citizens] caught up very fast," Maxnaun Gutierrez, head of products and individuals at Banco C6, said in an interview.

For fintech companies, winning this client base could have an outsize impact on their bottom line. "They are usually banked, they have high income and buy more products than the young, resulting in more revenue for the bank." Gutierrez said of the population group. "It is important for any new bank in Brazil to have them."

Still — and despite the rapid growth seen recently — seniors make up only a fraction of most digital players' customer base. At Nu Pagamentos, for instance, customers aged 60 or older now total 630,000; but that's only about 2.6% of the company's overall user base of 24 million.

In an effort to win over more of Brazil's seniors, at least one digital player is working to improve its appeal.

Banco Agibank SA, which recently received 400 million Brazilian reais in funding from Vinci Partners, has shifted strategy to clients aged 50 and older, particularly those with low- to average-incomes.

That's starkly different from the majority of Brazil's fintechs, which tend to target younger, underbanked adults.

"There is no clear and appropriate value proposition for this [older] segment, and whatever services they do receive are of extremely poor quality," Agibank founder and CEO Marciano Testa said in an emailed response to questions. The executive claimed that 58% of new accounts opened at Agibank during the pandemic were with customers aged 60 or older.

"The trend in Brazilian demographics is towards an aging population in the coming years; and the lack of value offered for this audience when it comes to financial services makes it a relevant, addressable market," Testa noted.

Interestingly, the bank's digital strategy for this age group relies in part on a physical presence. Agibank has opened 700 physical locations offering face-to-face assistance so far and plans to nearly double that number to 1,300 by 2023.

Through these locations, Agibank aims to help older customers — "digital immigrants" in Testa's words — become more familiar and comfortable with using digital products.

"The challenge of digitization among [older] consumers is considerable," he said. "They need to learn how to use the technology. They have a very specific characteristic, which is the demand for financial guidance."