BofA projects ongoing strong demand for CBOs

BofA Securities credit market researchers project that 2022 issuance levels for collateralized bond obligations (which are fixed-rate, hybrid CLOs containing larger proportions of CCC-loan and high-yield bond buckets than traditional CLOs offer) will slightly surpass 2021 volume, driven by managers compiling discounted loans and bonds during market sell-off periods earlier this year.

Only one new-issue hybrid deal has priced so far this year: the $368 million Rockford Tower Credit Funding 1 CBO, arranged by GreensLedge Capital Markets for collateral manager Rockford Tower Capital Management, BofA stated.

But forthcoming investor demand is likely to support approximately $4 billion of this issuance in 2022, slightly above the 2021 mark of $3.8 billion, says BofA's global research team in an April 10 CLO Weekly report ("Hybrid CLOs – High Mileage thus far, what's next?").

“Despite the spread expansion since the start of 2022, hybrid CLO AAA tranches are currently the cheapest asset class in the securitized AAA universe on a both spread and yield basis,” the BofA report stated.

Note that LCD reports on CBO pricings but excludes CBO volume from its CLO Databank of broadly syndicated and middle-market CLOs.

One other CBO transaction to price this year, arranged by GreensLedge and Natixis, was a partial refinancing of FDF V Ltd., a 2019-vintage deal managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.

New-issue CBO deals that are currently ramping up for issuance "will benefit from purchasing both loans & bonds at significant discounts" earlier this year, the report stated.

BofA noted that outstanding CBOs have suffered a 2-bps decline from their initial market value to start the year, with "some pressure on [m]edian market values" as a result of HY bond sell-offs earlier this year amid the lowest returns of BB-rated HY loans since the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.

The four-week rolling average of HY fund flows slightly moderated in recent weeks to negative $702 million as of April 7, rebounding from a low-point of negative $3.09 billion in outflows through Feb. 16.

The average purchase price of bonds in CBOs declined to $95.8 from $96.9 in December, the report stated, as asset managers increased their net holdings of bonds by $400 million year-to-date to $4.9 billion, taking advantage of the widening spreads that ensued.

“HY spreads widened by +52 bps YTD with the largest YTD widening of +117 bps seen in mid-March on the back of broader macro vol.," the report stated.

The average proportion of bonds in CBO portfolios has increased to 38%, from 35% in December 2021.

The average share of CCC rated loans and bonds in CBOs is 12%. While that far exceeds the 7.5% cap on most BSL CLO deals, the CBO average is "well within concentration limits" of 15-17.5% that investors allow in those deals. "Currently, no Hybrid CLO deal is failing its Jr. OC test," the report stated.