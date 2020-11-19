Blackstone to buy Japanese consumer health business; EQT to acquire EdgeConneX

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Ups and downs

It has been a bumpy week for Bain Capital LP.

The firm fended off a rival bid for Japanese nursing home operator NichiiGakkan Co. Ltd., not without its controversy. Bain has also escaped a bondholder threat to its takeover of struggling airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd.

NichiiGakkan announced on Aug. 18 Bain's bid to buy the company was successful. Bain completed the cash tender offer for NichiiGakkan's common shares at ¥1,670 apiece.

The firm clinched the deal just a day after Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia made a counteroffer for the company at ¥2,000 a share, Reuters reported.

The closing of the bid despite the offer from Baring has drawn criticism. NichiiGakkan understands Baring did not make a counter bid to Bain, the company said in a statement to Reuters, as Baring did not gain support from the founding family members.

LIM Advisors Ltd., which owns a stake in the company, said in a release Bain's winning bid undervalues NichiiGakkan and is demanding the company "provide additional information to the market about the facts surrounding the possible proposal by [Baring] and any other potential proposals that the Company may have been informed about."

Bain's acquisition of Virgin Australia, which entered administration in April, is also back on track. Bloomberg reported Aug. 17 UBS Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and other creditors joined two Asian investors to support a plan to rescue the airline themselves, and oust Bain, according to court filings. The bondholders withdrew plans for a rival bid, Reuters reported Aug. 21, citing a spokesman for the bondholders.

Bain will pay a A$750 million break fee in the event it fails to purchase Virgin Australia, Bloomberg News reported on Aug. 19. The firm told the news outlet in a statement it made the pledge "to underpin its commitment to the transaction."

The airline's creditors are set to vote on the transaction Sept. 4.

Cross-border transactions

* The Blackstone Group Inc. is set to buy Takeda Consumer Healthcare Co. from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for about ¥250 billion, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

* EQT Partners AB will buy data center operator EdgeConneX Inc. via its EQT Infrastructure IV fund from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners Inc.

On the block



* KKR & Co. Inc. expects to sell enterprise software company Epicor Software Corp. for up to $5 billion, PE Hub reported Aug. 18, citing seven sources familiar with the situation.

* Investors including Berkshire Partners LLC and TPG Growth are expecting first-round bids for Precision Medicine Group Inc. on Aug. 24, PE Hub reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. The sellers are seeking an EBITDA multiple of at least 20x for expected valuation of roughly $2.3 billion, sources said.

* Hong Kong-based Chris Chan, owner of the Fancl Corp. brand in Asia excluding Japan is set to sell the skin care brand to strategic and private equity investors in a potential $1 billion deal, Reuters reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Chinese auto rental company CAR Inc. may be bought by a group led by private equity firm MBK Partners K.K., Reuters reported, citing four people with knowledge of the plans.

Capital injections



* General Atlantic Service Co. LP made an investment in U.K. fitness brand Gymshark Ltd. in a deal that values the fitness clothing and accessories manufacturer at more than £1 billion.



A small Amazon box.

Source: iStock

* Amazon.com Inc. is in preliminary talks to make an investment in private equity-backed U.S.-based cloud services provider Rackspace Technology Inc., Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the discussion.

* Hong Kong-based private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. will invest US$830 million in Chinese health platform JD Health, TechCrunch reported.

No deal

* Deal talks between Big Lots Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. about a potential takeover of the Ohio-based furniture retailer ended, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Axis Bank Ltd. clarified media reports regarding a possible investment by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc., saying the report was "speculative" and that it has not made any decision on the matter.

Billion-dollar fundraising

* Blackstone attracted more than $10.14 billion for its Blackstone Property Partners LP fund and related vehicles thus far, WSJ Pro reported, citing a note recently posted on the private equity giant's website.

* Nordic Capital crossed its €5 billion initial target for Nordic Capital Fund X, Private Equity News reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

