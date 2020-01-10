Bidding to begin in US auction of spectrum deemed 'prime' for 5G

After years of planning and months of delay, the U.S. federal government is finally ready to begin its auction in the 3.5 GHz band, spectrum the wireless industry considers to be crucial for 5G deployment.

On July 23, bidding will begin in the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's 3.5 GHz auction. All told, the FCC will offer more than 22,000 licenses in the 3550-3650 MHz portion of the 3.5 GHz band.

As of July 1, the FCC has identified 271 applicants that are qualified to bid in the auction.

Prior to 2015, the 3.5 GHz band was primarily used by fixed satellite services and federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense. In 2015, the FCC sought to promote spectrum sharing among federal and nonfederal users, and so established the Citizens Broadband Radio Service. The agency, in collaboration with key stakeholders, ultimately created a three-tiered access and authorization framework to accommodate shared use of the band.

That initial framework was updated in 2018 in an effort to spur 5G investment and deployment in the band. Specifically, the FCC expanded priority access licenses, a user tier in the band, to 10 years and added the option of making them renewable. These changes made them more in line with traditional wireless licenses.

The 3.5 GHz band is considered mid-band spectrum, which is important for 5G deployment since high band cannot travel far distances or penetrate certain surfaces and low-band spectrum has become crowded due to 4G wireless services. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a 2019 blog post that the 3.5 GHz band is "prime spectrum" for 5G services.

Government July 20 The U.S. House Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hybrid hearing to examine legacy federal information technology systems. July 21 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will host its fifth annual PrivacyCon . July 22 The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation will convene an executive session to consider the renomination of FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly . July 22 The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs will host a business meeting where the committee will consider bills including the No TikTok on Government Devices Act and Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Authorization Act. July 23 Bidding will begin in the FCC's 3.5 GHz auction . July 23 The Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet will convene a hearing titled, "The State of U.S. Spectrum Policy." Industry, legal and think tank events July 21 The Information will host its IPO and M&A Fall Forecast . July 22 The Aspen Institute will host a webinar titled, "Seeding Success for the Future: Equity, Technology & Policy ." July 23 Cooley partner and former FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell will host a virtual town hall with Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., to discuss current efforts to rewrite the online platform liability shield of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, among other topics.

Stories of note:

UK under pressure to revise Huawei 5G ban deadline

Concern grows as expanded federal unemployment insurance expiration looms

FCC moves to pursue adding more companies to subsidy ban list

As Biden surges in polls, stocks sensitive to his tax proposals yet to respond