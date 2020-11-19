 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/barclays-overtakes-goldman-on-q3-insurance-underwriter-m-a-league-table-60674020 content
Barclays overtakes Goldman on Q3 insurance underwriter M&A league table

Barclays Capital Inc. moved past Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC on the insurance underwriter deal volume league table through the third quarter.

Barclays advised on three deals in the period, bringing its year-to-date aggregate deal value to $3.71 billion, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

The investment bank's third-quarter assignments included advising on State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.'s proposed acquisition of all of GAINSCO INC.'s stock for about $400 million in cash, as well as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.'s proposed merger. Barclays also advised an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners LP, and including FFL Partners LLC, on the pending $1.68 billion sale of Versant Health Inc. to MetLife Inc.

Goldman and Piper Sandler & Co. are tied for second, having worked on four deals thus far this year. Goldman was listed as an adviser on the Third Point and Sirius International transaction, while Piper Sandler advised NationsBuilders Insurance Services Inc. on its sale to ICDC Ltd., which closed July 29.

Centerview Partners LLC stood atop the deal value league table after advising on two multibillion-dollar transactions that were announced during the third quarter.

SNL Image

Goldman remained in the top spot in the insurance broker deal value rankings through the third quarter even though it did not land any transactions during the period. Credit Suisse (USA) Inc., Evercore Inc. and Jefferies LLC tied for second in those rankings.

Sica Fletcher LLC was No. 1 on the insurance broker deal volume list for the quarter, having advised on 75 deals so far in 2020.

SNL Image