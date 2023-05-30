 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/auto-loan-delinquencies-at-us-banks-fall-for-1st-time-since-q1-2022-75904312 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Auto loan delinquencies at US banks fall for 1st time since Q1 2022
Blog

Insight Weekly: Sustainable bonds face hurdles; bad loans among landlords; AI investments up

Blog

No disruption on the road to digitization

Podcast

Master of Risk | Episode 3: Live from the Global Credit & Risk Symposium

Blog

Insight Weekly: Bank oversight steps up; auto insurers’ dismal year; VC investment slumps


Auto loan delinquencies at US banks fall for 1st time since Q1 2022

Auto loan delinquencies at US banks decreased in the first quarter for the first time since the first quarter of 2022.

The total auto loan delinquency ratio fell 36 basis points sequentially to 2.52% in the first quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The ratio was 2.60% in the first quarter of 2020.

Among the top 25 banks by auto loans, Boston-based Santander Holdings USA Inc. had the highest auto loan delinquency ratio for the third straight quarter, up 87 basis points from the prior year to 9.22%.

Capital One Financial Corp. had the second-highest delinquency ratio, as it climbed 141 basis points year over year to 5.67% in the first quarter.

SNL Image

Total auto loans decrease for 2nd consecutive quarter

US banks' collective auto loans declined slightly again in the first quarter to $546.66 billion from $548.39 billion in the linked quarter. Even so, total auto loans were $2.2 billion more than in the first quarter of 2022.

SNL Image

Ally closing in on Capital One's top lender spot

Among the top 25 auto lenders, 15 posted sequential increases in their portfolios, while 10 recorded quarter-over-quarter decreases.

Capital One's auto loans declined 2.2% sequentially to $76.65 billion. The bank held on to its spot as the top auto lender in the country during the first quarter, but Ally Financial Inc. narrowed the gap, finishing the quarter with $73.48 billion in auto loans after a 0.2% sequential gain.

SNL Image Access an industry document detailing auto loan holdings.
View US industry data for commercial banks, savings banks, and savings and loan associations.

A decline in auto originations of 47% year over year and 6% quarter over quarter drove Capital One's decrease in total loans, President and CEO Richard Fairbank said during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

"Our auto business has been in a striking pullback mode," Fairbank said.

Associated Banc-Corp reported the largest sequential increase in auto loans at 12.3% to $1.55 billion in the first quarter. The largest quarter-over-quarter decline among the top 25 auto lenders came from Citizens Financial Group Inc., which reported a 6.1% drop to $10.48 billion.

SNL Image