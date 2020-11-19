 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/asia-pacific-s-50-largest-banks-by-assets-2020-58021637 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Asia-Pacific's 50 largest banks by assets, 2020

Street Talk Episode 68 - As many investors zig away from bank stocks, 2 vets in the space zag toward them

Street Talk Episode 66 - Community banks tap the debt markets while the getting is good

Street Talk Episode 67 - Veteran investor tabs Mick Mulvaney to help with latest financial stock-focused fund

Street Talk Episode 65 - Deferral practices trap US bank portfolios in purgatory


Asia-Pacific's 50 largest banks by assets, 2020

SNL Image

This article is a part of the worldwide bank ranking series.

The world's 100 largest banks

Top 50 US banks in Q4'19

Europe's 50 largest banks by assets

Top 30 banks by assets in Africa and Middle East, 2020

Latin America's 50 largest banks by assets, 2020

Rankings for other regions will be available in the coming days.

Chinese and Japanese banks remain the biggest lenders in Asia-Pacific amid a regional economic slowdown, the latest ranking from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows.

The top four spots are all Chinese banks, the same as in the previous year. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., China Construction Bank Corp., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of China Ltd. reported aggregate assets of US$14.821 trillion as of end-2019, up 7.52% from a year ago.

They are followed by Japan's four largest banks, keeping them at almost the same ranks for the fifth consecutive year.

As the pandemic continues to rage, the Asia-Pacific economies are expected to contract 0.2% in 2020, compared with a 4.5% growth in 2019, according to the latest estimate by the IMF. It will still be better than an estimated contraction of 3.0% for the global economy for 2020.

In China, GDP growth slowed to 6.1% in 2019 from 6.7% a year ago, which helped push the yuan down 1.22% against the U.S. dollar last year. The four largest banks would have reported close to US$200 billion more in assets based on the 2018 exchange rate.

(To see the full impact of currency conversions on the 50 largest banks in the Asia-Pacific, download the Excel file linked in the below chart.)

SNL Image

Follow this link to download the above chart in Microsoft Excel.

Even with a weakened yuan, a handful of Chinese banks on the list climb up the ranking. China-based Ping An Bank Co. Ltd. leapfrogs the most on the list, overtaking three companies to finish at No. 23.

China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd. also moves two spots up to No. 19. Meanwhile, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and Westpac Banking Corp. slide.

Entering the top-50 list are Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Huishang Bank Corp. Ltd., at 41st and 50th, respectively.

Standard Chartered Bank grew its assets by 7.24% from a year earlier, while Huishang Bank was buoyed by its pending acquisition of some branches and assets from Baoshang Bank Co. Ltd.

China is home to 21 of the 50 biggest banks in the region, followed by eight from Japan and six from South Korea.

SNL Image

Follow this link to view the above map as a PDF.

In this ranking, company total assets were adjusted for pending mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, as well as M&A deals that closed after the end of the reporting period through March 31 on a best-efforts basis. Assets reported by non-U.S. dollar filers were converted to dollars using period-end exchange rates.

The majority of banks were ranked by total assets as of Dec. 31, 2019. In the previous ranking published in April 24, 2019, most company assets were as of Dec. 31, 2018, and were adjusted for pending and completed M&A as of March 31, 2019. No adjustments were made for differences between GAAP and IFRS filings.