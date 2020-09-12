After slow start, Italy looks to Open Banking to transform payments space

The adoption of Open Banking in Italy is gaining momentum among banks and nonbank groups alike, industry insiders say, a move that could transform the payments space in a country in which the use of cards and digital payments is relatively low.

Not only has Open Banking paved the way for financial technology companies to encroach on certain areas that have traditionally been the preserve of Italy's big banks, it has also opened the door for nonfinancial services companies to enter the market for the first time. For example, Enel SpA, a major Italian utility company, announced in October that it was launching a digital banking service.

Open Banking allows customers to open their bank account data up to third parties for purposes such as initiating payments or accessing products such as loans and savings tools. The Second EU Payment Services Directive, or PSD2, which came into play in the beginning of 2018, compels large banks to allow customers to share their data via an application programming interface to promote competition in financial services.

Utility as bank

The Enel X Financial Services app went live in October, offering customers payment services and a current account. Enel has ambitions to eventually roll out digital insurance and asset management, Reuters reported Oct. 9. Enel's digital banking launch follows its acquisition of a 55% stake in Italian payment processor PayTipper SpA in November 2019, and the announcement of a partnership with Sweden-based Open Banking platform Tink AB in September 2020.

Enel is not the only Italian utility company to make a foray into payments, according to Barbara Casu, professor of banking and finance at The Business School, City University. Iren SpA announced in September that it was to start offering payment initiation services to its customers, with the technology provided by Italian payments major SIA SpA.

Hera SpA, another Italian utility, joined forces with UniCredit SpA in late 2018 to provide "virtual IBANS," which allow customers to pay their energy bill directly from their online bank account.

Italians are much more likely to visit a bank branch to conduct their financial affairs than other Europeans. The country has one of the highest number of bank branches per capita in Europe at 40.8 per 100,000 adults as of 2018, according to the IMF. This compares with 34.85 branches per 100,000 in France, and 11.10 per 100,000 in Germany.

Many Italians use cash not just for day-to-day activities but also for paying bills, with 25% of them saying that they use cash to pay their utility bill, according to a 2017 study by the European Central Bank.

"There is a big need to shake up the payment space in Italy, and it is good to see things happening. How much of an impact this will have is hard to know, but it's potentially promising," Casu said in an email.

"At the moment I wouldn't say Open Banking is widespread. But the entry of big utility companies venturing into payments is an interesting trend."

Lenders beware

"The core business of the Italian banks has not yet been affected [by Open Banking], but I don't believe this situation will last long," said Francesco Simoneschi, co-founder and CEO at TrueLayer Ltd., a London-based API specialist.

"The market will mature in the next two to three years and at that point the banks that have ignored the opportunity to develop digital, PSD2-based services will find they have to play catch up."

TrueLayer is currently working with Revolut Ltd. to enable the digital bank to provide Open Banking for both business and current accounts in Italy.

Card use is low in Italy, accounting for just 14% of all payments, but mobile penetration is high, according to Simoneschi. Thanks to Open Banking, Italy could end up leapfrogging cards and going straight to account-to-account payments initiation, he said.

Simoneschi said: "Payments initiation is gathering momentum; for example we've seen an 832% rise in its use in the U.K. between March and July as more consumers became comfortable with it.

"I believe Italy will get to that point in the next few years as it can fix the payment experience for both customers and providers. It can replace bank transfers with their manual data entry and reconciliation headaches and it removes the need for card payment with its slow settlement, high failure rate and high fees that could save businesses millions of euros a year."

Banks fight back



Banks are not simply sitting on the sidelines doing nothing with Open Banking, according to Eugenio Tornaghi, marketing and sales director at SIA. He said via email: "They are strongly engaged to develop Open Banking services focusing on their consumer and business portfolio adding new features, like real-time payments linked to electronic invoice services, online cash-pooling, issuing of virtual payment cards and instant insurance and lending."

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Italy's second-largest bank by assets, launched XME Banks, an account and card aggregator that allows customers to get a single view of all of their bank accounts.

To date, around 6,000 customers have signed up, and the total reachable market for XME Banks is 2.7 million, a spokesperson for Intesa said.

UniCredit launched a similar Open Banking-powered account aggregator in June 2020. The bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Italian banks' efforts in Open Banking so far have focused on improving the customer's digital experience, according to Lorenzo Tavazzi, partner at The European House Ambrosetti, a consulting firm.

This is particularly significant in the Italian context, where customers are considerably less likely to use online or digital banking, he said.

"Italy, indeed, lags behind the EU average with regard to this dimension," he said in an email, adding that e-banking penetration in Italy is only 48%, compared with a European average of 88%, according to the EU's Digital Economy and Society Index.