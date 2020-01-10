 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/73-of-pe-and-vc-managers-expect-drop-in-dealmaking-following-covid-19-fallout-60225747 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

73% of PE, VC managers expect drop in dealmaking following COVID-19 fallout

Street Talk Episode 66 - Community banks tap the debt markets while the getting is good

Street Talk Episode 67 - Veteran investor tabs Mick Mulvaney to help with latest financial stock-focused fund

Street Talk Episode 65 - Deferral practices trap US bank portfolios in purgatory

COVID-Era Private Credit Trends: Liquidity Covenants In, DDTLs Out


73% of PE, VC managers expect drop in dealmaking following COVID-19 fallout

Just 27% of private equity and venture capital fund managers globally expect investment activity to remain flat or rise in the coming months, with the remaining 73% taking a more pessimistic view, as managers grapple with uncertainty following the spread of coronavirus, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence survey.

Of the 142 managers polled globally, 30% expect dealmaking to slow by between a quarter and a half, with 29% expecting a volume dip of one-quarter and 13% taking a more negative view, predicting a drop of over 50%.

The largest proportion of North American and Latin American respondents expect activity to decrease by between 25% to 50% in their regions. There was more optimism from respondents in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with the majority of respondents expecting activity to dip by less than 25%. Asia-Pacific respondents were particularly upbeat, with the largest proportion expecting investment activity to remain flat or decrease.

SNL Image

But that does not mean managers expect their own investment pipelines to come to a halt. More than half 58% of respondents globally will focus on making new, selective investments over the coming months, with 23% indicating they will focus on stabilizing their portfolios.

A smaller number, 10%, will focus on fundraising. Managers with stable, or attractive strategies have seen increased interest from limited partners. Some whose strategies focus on impacted sectors, along with emerging managers, have delayed their fundraising trajectories into 2021, deploying capital carefully as dealmaking has slowed down and been disrupted. Just 4% expect to focus on making selective divestments as managers in some instances push back exit horizons, given the uncertainty.

SNL Image

The majority of manager respondents, 83%, said they were confident they have enough access to liquidity to support the majority of their portfolio across the coming months, a sigh of relief for the 40% who indicated the biggest challenge they had faced at portfolio company level during the coronavirus outbreak was liquidity and finance concerns.

Around one-fifth indicated the impact of coronavirus on their workforce their safety, mobility, positivity and infrastructure was the biggest challenge they faced, with a further 18% saying supply chain and other operational disruptions caused the biggest headache.

SNL Image

In terms of preparedness, 43% of respondents globally said more than half of their portfolio companies had business continuity plans in place before the spread of the coronavirus, with 38% indicating less than a quarter of their portfolio having such plans and 19% of managers having plans in place for 25% to 50% of their portfolios.