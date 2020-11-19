3 years of cat losses provide key lesson for insurers, says Swiss Re exec

The past three years of catastrophe losses should teach the insurance industry that analyzing historical trends alone is not enough to predict future claims, according to Martin Bertogg, head of catastrophe perils at Swiss Re AG.

Speaking to journalists about the latest Sigma report from Swiss Re's research arm, on natural catastrophe losses, Bertogg said the losses of 2017, 2018 and 2019 had clearly demonstrated that the risk landscape was evolving. He added that the key lesson for the insurance industry was "to get out of this mood [that] taking the average of the last 20 years is good enough. That is clearly not good enough any more."

According to the report, produced by the Swiss Re institute, 2019's insured catastrophe loss bill came in at $60 billion, of which $52 billion was for natural catastrophes. Economic losses for catastrophes overall were $146 billion and for catastrophe losses $137 billion.

There were several large natural catastrophes in 2019, including Japanese typhoons Faxai and Hagibis and wildfires in California and Australia. Despite these events, the 2019 insured catastrophe bill was lower than both 2018's total of $93 billion and the 10-year average of $75 billion, mainly thanks to a lack of large, costly hurricanes in the U.S.

However, 2017 and 2018 were two of the costliest insured loss years on record, and together with 2019 the three years stood out because "they evoked the theme of a changing risk landscape very strongly," according to Bertogg. He pointed out that the three years had followed a relatively quiet period for natural catastrophes since 2005, when the U.S. was battered by hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.

Rising risks

The report also said Swiss Re expects that warmer global temperatures will lead to "a growing frequency of severe weather events," which would "make an increasing contribution to rising losses in the coming decades."

While noting that climate change was an "amplifier" of losses, with 2019 being the second-hottest year on record, Jérôme Hägeli, Swiss Re's chief economist, said the main drivers of rising insured losses were economic development and rapid urbanization. He said the world is expected to urbanize an area equivalent to New York City every month for the next 40 years.

Given the changes in the risk landscape, Bertogg said the industry needed to do "considerably more to challenge this paradigm that the past is the best measure for the future."

He added that accurate assessment of the risks with a forward-looking perspective "was absolutely paramount for the industry to survive" and have a successful business model in future, so that it can continue offering cover and closing the gap between insured and economic losses.

The report was published as the world, and the insurance industry itself, battle the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic. Hägeli said that although there are parallels between climate change and the outbreak, as both are global crises, the important difference was that "the pandemic will end at some point. Climate change will not."

He added: "That's why it is even more urgent that we take a long-term view and we act now."