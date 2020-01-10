 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/two-of-marlborough-partners-managing-partners-to-exit-the-firm-sources-59116463 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

2 of Marlborough Partners' managing partners to exit the firm – sources
Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 63: Deal talks continue amid bank M&A freeze, setting up for strong Q4

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 62: 'Brutal' outlook for oil demand offers banks in oil patch no relief

Amid Q1 APAC Fintech Funding Slump, Payment Companies Drove Investments

Key Credit Risk Factors When Assessing Banks In The Context Of COVID-19


2 of Marlborough Partners' managing partners to exit the firm – sources

Two of Marlborough Partners' four managing partners are leaving the debt advisory firm while two other senior members, who previously announced they were leaving the partnership, will now remain, sources familiar with the matter told S&P Global Market Intelligence and LCD.

Managing Partners Gurjit Bedi and David Parker are exiting the firm.

Chairman Jonathan Guise and Chief Operating Officer William Allen announced they were retiring from the partnership in April and were understood to be leaving the firm at that time, the sources said. They will now be staying at the business, the sources added. The pair, previously managing partners, stepped away from deal-making in 2019 and took on their current roles.

Part-time Senior Adviser Aubrey Simpson-Orlebar recently left the firm for the same role at management consultancy Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC. Managing Director Tim Metzgen also left Marlborough Partners late 2019 to head up Alvarez & Marsal's debt advisory practice. Three junior Marlborough Partners employees left the firm to join Metzgen's team.

Marlborough, which has offices in London, Frankfurt and Madrid, has raised over €65.3 billion of capital across 291 transactions throughout Europe, according to its website. Its clients include Equistone Partners Europe Ltd., Vitruvian Partners LLP, Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Rothschild Merchant Banking.

The firm recently advised Ergon on the acquisition of Telenco, one of the sources said.

Marlborough Partners declined to comment.