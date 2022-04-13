1Q22 Leveraged Finance Survey: Recession viewed as distinct possibility

Uncertainties emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict sparked a volatile and difficult quarter for investors. Markets have regained some composure more recently, but with much resting on the trajectory of geopolitical events, there is little conviction that the worst is necessarily behind us.

To more tangible variables of the economy, inflation, rates and oil prices, LCD once again surveyed buy-side, sell-side and advisory professionals to gauge sentiment for the year ahead.

Some of the headlines:

Majority see at least a 25% chance of recession in year ahead

Majority see volatility for the foreseeable future

12-month forward default rate projected at 0.75-1.50%.

The first question polled — whether leveraged credit markets are past the worst of the volatility — remains difficult to call, with variables changing almost daily. With no resolution to the war in Ukraine (despite a rare optimistic headline on March 29, after the survey was completed), and an added information vacuum for markets until the release of the Federal Reserve minutes and earnings season, the sentiment read here shows few (just 3%) are willing to herald an end to the worst of the volatility.

Outside of not calling the bottom, conviction is weak, with participants almost evenly split in their responses. On a sentiment barometer, some 35% believe the worst is yet to come regarding volatility in leveraged credit markets, followed by a slightly less bearish 32% who say the worst is over, but volatility is here to stay. Finally, 30% said it is still impossible to call.

LCD also solicits comments from the polling base to see what is top-of-mind for market pros. One respondent writing in said that with respect to Ukraine and Russia, the market overcorrected.

“These valuations, given corporate default rates, are really good.”

Another warned, however, that “rising rates will present new challenges and incremental volatility.”

To the second question, rallying crude prices might be welcome news for an industry that has endured more than its fair share of distress and bankruptcies these past six years, but higher oil can have a damaging effect on consumer demand, and on corporate profits in the more vulnerable sectors of the economy, while impacting more greatly the credit metrics of lower-rated borrowers.

With that said, market professionals do not expect any letup in the higher oil price environment anytime soon, with a significant majority, or 67%, expecting the price of WTI crude to average $100 a barrel (or more) in 2022.

At the time of polling — which took place March 15-22 — a tried-and-tested indicator for forecasting the event of a recession was flashing amber: the widely watched U.S. 2-year to 10-year curve had flattened dramatically, and was close to inverting. As of March 28, the gap between five- and 30-year government bond yields — a less universal measure — was flashing red, inverting for the first time since 2006.

Less easily derived is timing. To that end, LCD asked respondents what they thought were the odds of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months. Some 42% see a 25% chance of a recession in that time, while 34% of respondents believe the odds are 50%, and 9% give it a 75% chance (or more). Or to put it another way, 43% think there is at least a 50% chance that we will be in a recession within the year.

Just 15% see a less than 10% chance of this happening.

With soaring oil prices underpinning the supply-side of already rampant inflation, this quarterly read of sentiment showed a significant increase in the share of respondents expecting inflation to remain above 4% a year from now. In the 4Q21 survey, 23% of respondents said inflation would be between 4% and 5.9% in the 12-month forward read, which increased to 67% in the 1Q22 survey. LCD this time added an option for above 6%, which was selected by 9% of respondents.

Given that rising inflation and higher oil prices are impacting the cost of goods and, in turn, household disposable income, it is no surprise that Consumer Discretionary has seen a significant drop in terms of performance expectations, with just 2% expecting this sector to outperform in the next six months, from 7% the previous quarter. Sentiment has improved for the Energy sector, as one would expect, with 19% of respondents favoring it to outperform. Healthcare follows at 15%, and Technology at 14%.

This month, the Federal Reserve officially ended its pandemic-era near-zero interest rate policy. With 10-year Treasury yields rallying during the polling period, more than half of respondents now expect 10-year U.S. Treasury yields at 2.5% or more, a year from now.

At the 4Q21 read, 39% expected yields would climb to 1.5%-1.99% by year-end 2022.

The largest share (22%) of LCD's survey base of buy-side, sell-side and advisory professionals continue to expect inflation risks as most likely to impact the performance of credit portfolios in the next six months. This sentiment is near-unchanged from the 4Q21 reading.

Geopolitical volatility, unsurprisingly, saw a colossal jump, with 19% of responses, from 8% in 4Q21.

Coming off a record year in 2021 for M&A-related issuance, with leverage levels tying record highs set in 2019, and with funding conditions turning trickier for speculative-rated companies, respondents have adjusted their views accordingly, with nearly three-quarters expecting leverage levels to decrease or remain the same. In this read, 27% said leverage multiples of speculative-grade companies would increase, down from 37% in 4Q21.

The lagging indicator of market default rates fell closer to record lows, at 0.19% by amount in February, despite increasing volatility and fast-rising yields. Of course, a rapid and volatile market repricing would impact debt servicing costs and the cost of funding access, hurting lower-rated borrowers to a greater degree. Nevertheless, maturities coming due in 2024 or sooner dwindled to just $155.4 billion (against a backdrop of about $1.4 trillion in outstanding loan paper) and expectations for default rates in the year ahead remain benign, with 47% of respondents expecting the default rate to be between 0.75% and 1.5% a year from now. Only 10% expect default rates of 1.5% to 2.0%.

Still, loose financial conditions and documentation quality continue to be a concern for respondents. One respondent said, “I think the short term [things are] are great," but as for late 2023-2024, “[w]e are seeing cracks already. There are so many companies with over inflated balance sheets due to easy money.”

Another respondent noted the risk that market volatility will keep lenders on the sidelines. That risk was downplayed by another respondent, however, at least for leveraged loans, writing that demand continues to exceed supply.