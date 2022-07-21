Webinar Rewind - Tech In Banking: Financial Services & Tech Companies at the Crossroads, Part 1

Increasing digital adoption is profoundly altering how consumers and businesses interact with financial institutions. While the funding environment for U.S. fintech has cooled from a red-hot 2021, changing customer preferences and innovative products continue to dominate the landscape. In this webinar rewind, find out how banking technology is making banks more efficient and get predictions on the future of bank branches.

Much of the discussion around how banks are using technology often relates to efforts to improve efficiency. Like other companies, banks are feeling the impact of higher operating costs from elevated inflation, but also higher wages. At a recent webinar, Nathan Stovall, Principal Research Analyst, S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated, “Wages across the U.S. have grown 15% from pre-pandemic levels and banks seem to recognize that it's going to be very hard to get away from these rising wages and the war for talent.”

There’s plenty of focus on digital spend, which has been led by the bigger banks. But regional institutions, even community banks, talk about growing digital adoption and trying to invest in technology to meet those customers' demands.

Given high mobile banking adoption among customers, banks are increasingly looking for ways to rationalize their branch footprint and drive traffic to digital channels instead of physical locations. 2020 was a record year in terms of net closing. Branches had been declining steadily over the last few years because branch traffic has been declining, but the pandemic accelerated that trend. And after a record year in 2020, 2021 exceeded those levels with net closings rising 27% year-over-year.

Increasingly, institutions are signaling that they might close branches within five miles of each other, which would lead to a smaller physical footprint going forward. Banks still want a physical presence, , but they will likely need fewer branches going forward in a given locality.

In the spring of 2022, S&P Global Market Intelligence conducted our annual mobile banking survey, which will be released later this year. This surveyed 4,000 U.S. mobile banking users, representative of the age breakdown in the U.S.

We asked respondents how often they went to a branch in the last 30 days: to use an ATM, visit with a teller, talk about loans, or for any other reason.

Stovall said that banks continue to encourage customers to utilize digital channels for basic banking services since the vast majority of activities occurring in the branch as basic transactions. He noted that depositing a check on a smartphone is much faster and easier than having to wait in line at a branch.

The way I think about it is that branch is not dead. I think you continue to see banks, particularly big banks, looking to expand in new markets, open branches, and think they need to have them. But the way I think about it is if you thought you needed 10 branches in a metro today, maybe you need 4 or 5 now, and it might even mean less than that," Stovall said."However, digital adoption is much, much greater in metro markets than rural markets. So, a lot of banks with footprints in both market types have to be more careful about reducing their footprint in rural areas.”

We then went on to discuss major trends impacting the banking industry including Embedded Finance and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).

Buy now, pay later and the future of payments.

There are three key reasons why merchants continue to implement buy now, pay later (BNPL). S&P Global Market Intelligence has found in our Voice of the Enterprise research is about 2 in 5 merchants in the U.S. are currently offering BNPL at checkout. They're looking at BNPL as a strategy for increasing conversions by giving them added payment flexibility. They're using it as a tool to increase spending and increase ticket size, in hopes that they'll make a larger purchase than perhaps they would have without buy now, pay later available. Merchants are using it as a lever to increase loyalty and increase the relationships they have with their customers.

Millennials have emerged as the power users of buy now, pay later. These are generally consumers that are debit-centric from a payments standpoint Jordan McKee, Principal Research Analyst, 451 Research, said the threat to credit card volumes currently feels limited, but a longer-term threat could be on the horizon if younger BNPL users never graduate to become credit card users and become accustomed to paying in interest-free installments through a service like Klarna or Afterpay.

What we're seeing is that these buy now, pay later providers are really working to kind of deepen their hooks into their users by integrating a whole suite of financial services. Some of them are offering deposit accounts. Some of them are offering debit cards. And we expect them to continue to incorporate adjacent financial products into their portfolio," Mckee said. "Over time, that threat to credit card volumes could increase and to the entirety of the bank for that matter.

McKee said one concern about buy now, pay later is the borrowers' ability to repay their debts. He said that more than 1 in 10 BNPL users say they are rarely or never on time with their repayments, but the figure jumps to 1 in 5 among Gen Z BNPL users.

"And this data, it was collected in late 2021. So, I suspect the current macroeconomic climate is putting even more pressure on repayments," McKee said "And at the end of the day, buy now, pay later really is just debt repackaged in a sexier, consumer-friendly way. So, there is a legitimate concern that it could put consumers in a really bad financial position if things go unchecked.

To respond to this shift in the market, financial institutions should: prioritize top-of-wallet strategies with major buy now, pay later providers to drive spend; ensure there is information available on both the pros and the cons associated with this payment method; and look for opportunities to bring more of a buy now, pay later-like experience to debit post-purchase. For example, Mckee said institutions could create a white label platform with a BNPL capability baked into the debit product.

Embedded finance and the enterprise implications.

As more small businesses turn to software to run their businesses, selling payment processing directly is no longer going to be easy for banks or processors. Software is becoming the distribution model of the future for payments. This is going to drive a transformation in the revenue dynamics, and the profit pools, surrounding small business payments. For example, an e-commerce merchant might use Shopify, a health and wellness merchant might be more inclined to use Mindbody, while a restaurant might use Toast.

McKee said there is an incredible appetite among merchants, especially small businesses, to have one central operating system to power their operations and to have their data and finances unified in one place, along with payments embedded into their software.

As transactions from these small merchants start to become aggregated within software platforms, that will drive erosion for certain processors and banks, he said. The dynamic could potentially result in margin pressure. As large software platforms get more bargaining power, they can command better transaction pricing. In essence, software platforms will continue to increase in importance as a means of securing and growing payment volume. Mckee said that trend is starting to reshape the economics of the payments business.

Payments are also an ideal entry point for software platforms into financial services. Tom Mason, Senior Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the relationship generates data, trust and more banking needs and starts to create the bedrock for a software platform to offer a full suite of embedded finance capabilities that support revenue growth, customer retention and the user experience.

"Really, every software platform that's offering payments today is really looking at embedded finance as the end game,” Mason said. "We're seeing some of these platforms getting into issuing expense cards, integrating expense management and reporting with their software. Some are opening up money management accounts with spending cards so that the merchants have funds directly deposited into an account that's managed by the platform. They've got a debit card they can draw on to access their sales proceeds. So really, what we're seeing is fintech almost becoming this infrastructure layer that existing B2B, as well as B2C organizations, can start to build onto and mesh financial products within their existing suite of services and start to create new value propositions for their own customers.