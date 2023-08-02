The True Cost of the S&P 500

On Feb. 12, GreenBiz will launch its annual State of Green Business report with new research from Trucost on the environmental performance of U.S. companies. Here’s a preview of the findings, focusing on the True Cost of S&P 500 companies in the food and beverage and retail sectors.

Rank Company Percent cost of direct environmental impacts disclosed 1 - tie Target Corp. 100 1 - tie JC Penny Co. Inc. 100 3 Kohl’s Corp 99 4 Whole Foods Market 95 5 Wal-Mart Stores Inc. 93 6 Safeway Inc. 83 7 Kroger Co. 80 8 Staples Inc. 67 9 Best Buy Co. Inc. 47 10 Home Depot Inc. 36

Rank Company percent cost of direct environmental impacts disclosed 1 Molson Coors Brewing Co. 100 2 - tie Coca-Cola Co. 99 2 - tie Coca-Cola Enterprises 99 4 - tie Hormel Foods Corp. 98 4 - tie ConAgra Foods Inc. 98 4 - tie PepsiCo Inc. 98 7 - tie Campbell Soup Co. 97 7 - tie H.J. Heinz Co. 97 7 - tie Monsanto Co. 97 10 General Mills Inc. 94