Trucost and S&P Global

The markets of the future will thrive on the sustainable business and investment decisions of today. Now, more than ever, environmental, social and governance (ESG) insights are crucial to help decision-makers mitigate risk, plan strategy and foster innovation to remain competitive and fuel long term growth opportunities. This is why we are excited to announce that Trucost ESG Analysis has been elevated to an S&P Global offering. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence to enable our customers to make decisions with conviction for more than 150 years. Core to that approach is continuously adapting to meet the needs of our clients, who participate in rapidly evolving global markets. Since Trucost was acquired in 2016 by S&P Global Indices UK Limited (S&PGI), an indirect subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices, significant investment has expanded Trucost’s leading carbon and environmental data and risk analysis tools to better inform sustainable growth in global markets. At the same time, Trucost ESG Analysis has become integral to the growth of S&P Global’s ESG capabilities. ESG is a fundamental business priority for S&P Global, responding to client needs and business considerations across all sectors. By positioning Trucost at the core of S&P Global, our comprehensive view of ESG in global markets will provide companies, financial institutions and governments with financially relevant analytics and timely data to assess risk, uncover opportunities and inform long term sustainable growth. With this new alignment, S&P Global’s capabilities across S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Platts and S&P Global Ratings, will meet the increase in market demand for next generation tools, standards, and data to align business decisions and capital allocations with global sustainability goals. Trucost ESG Analysis has underpinned:S&P Global is committed to delivering our customers essential ESG data, analytics and research and will continue to prioritize investment in next generation ESG solutions.