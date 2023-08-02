Tories to speed up mandatory carbon reporting rules

The Conservative Party now leading the UK Government believes that carbon disclosure by the largest UK companies would be a big driver of carbon cuts.

And that it would create competitive advantage by establishing a level playing field, allowing investors and consumers to make meaningful comparisons. So it plans to strengthen legislation and bring forward the date that the largest companies must report on carbon emissions - currently set for April 2012. Leadership on this and other environmental issues should be spurred on by the Lib Dem coalition. Exciting times!