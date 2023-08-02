The State of Green Business 2017

2016 was undoubtedly a year of change. Aside from major political shifts, there were also significant shifts in climate action. The implications of the Paris Agreement at COP21 filtered through to both businesses and investors, leading to a number of breakthroughs in policy and behavior.

However, the fundamental fact is that we are still consuming natural capital — the limited stock of natural resources on which business and society depend for well-being, security and prosperity — at an alarming and unsustainable rate. Nearly half of the world’s 1,200 largest companies would be unprofitable if they had to pay their fair share of the $3.4 trillion environmental and social costs of their resource consumption and pollution in 2015.

The good news is that our State of Green Business Index — a review of corporate sustainability performance over the last five years shows — without a doubt that many companies and investors genuinely understand the fundamental importance of sustainable business and are taking action to reduce environmental impacts.

During 2016, the CEO of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, pushed for a tax on carbon emissions, joining a growing chorus: So far, more than 1,200 companies have either set an internal price on carbon or committed to using one, according to the CDP. Setting an internal carbon price helps companies better understand future policy scenarios and informs the capital allocation process — for example, in decisions regarding investment in carbon-efficiency projects.

These insights should help companies prepare for business in an environmentally constrained world by guiding them towards low-carbon, resource efficient technologies and business models.

The Natural Capital Protocol was launched in 2016 to extend these benefits across other environmental and social costs not yet fully priced by the market. A growing number of companies are adopting this approach and putting “shadow prices” on a range of natural capital impacts and dependencies, from carbon and other pollutant impacts to water and other natural resource dependencies, to inform decisions and get ahead of the regulatory trend.

2016 was also a pivotal year for sustainable finance. Total assets invested that consider environmental issues have grown 77-fold since 2010 and now exceed $7.79 trillion in the United States. Investment focused on renewable energy and technology was more than $285.9 billion in 2015, and China recently announced that it will invest $361 billion in renewable energy by 2020. By then, renewables will make up half of all electricity generated in China. The growth of innovative financial instruments also accelerated, with the total value of the green bond market doubling in 2016 to $81 billion.