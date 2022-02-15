Thai media groups seeing growth in e-commerce, content licensing revenue

The advertising revenue of Thailand's largest TV entertainment group, BEC World, was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest, falling 29.5% in 2020. Total revenue at the media group declined sharply in 2020 to 5.90 billion Thai baht, down 32.4% from 8.73 billion baht in 2019 and 42.3% lower than 2018's revenue of 10.22 billion baht. The drop in ad revenue was mitigated somewhat by growth in BEC's content licensing revenue from both local and foreign market online platforms in 2020. Meanwhile, RS group's e-commerce revenue insulated it from upheaval in the advertising space. Launched in 2015, the company's e-commerce business benefited from an uptick in home shopping during the pandemic.

Shrinking advertising revenue

The pandemic led advertisers to hold back marketing campaigns, leaving diminished advertising bookings for the 15 digital terrestrial television broadcasters to fiercely fight over. Mono Next PCL, which like BEC World counts on advertising to contribute upward of 80% of group revenues, saw advertising revenue fall 31.9% and total revenue drop 22.5% in 2020. For BEC, the 2020 drop capped off a downward slide in ad revenue at a negative 17.5% CAGR from its peak in 2014. With the company's long-term reliance on advertising revenue, group total revenue fell 63.7% from 2014 to 2020. The multiyear trend indicates that the DTT broadcaster's ad revenue is not likely to recover to 2014 levels.

Ad struggles lead to content budgets cuts

Compounding the problem, decreased money coming in from advertising eroded the budget available for content production and acquisition, forcing broadcasters to turn increasingly to acquisition outside the local market or lower production budgets. To control costs, BEC World reduced the number of new titles on its flagship commercial Channel 3 HD and aired more reruns during prime time in 2020. The shrinking amount of new, high-quality content and increased reliance on reruns could result in lower audience stickiness.

RS group — e-commerce revenue plugs ad revenue gap

RS's decision in 2017 to expand its two-year-old health and beauty products retail business into a multiplatform commerce operation has proven to be long-sighted. Revenue from the division, run by subsidiary Life Star Co. Ltd, has grown at a 19.7% CAGR for the period 2017 to 2020, helping to offset a downward trend in advertising revenue during the period. In 2020, RS' multiplatform commerce revenue grew 18.4% to 2.38 billion baht.

RS has leveraged its proprietary media platforms to promote merchandise via its own linear TV channels, radio stations and online platforms, compensating for the cuts in external advertising bookings. Internal bookings grew from 331.6 million baht in 2017 to 728.5 million baht in 2020, helping to offset operational costs for the RS-owned linear TV Channel 8.

Seeking to expand its customer base, RS has also collaborated with other DTT broadcasters. The group ran advertising bookings and home shopping time slots on Amarin TV, Workpoint TV and PSI in 2020 and converted its satellite channel Sabaidee TV to the 24-hour home shopping channel RS Mall Channel in February 2021.