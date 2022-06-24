Ten tech trends driving transformation in 2022

Introduction

While COVID-19 ushered in a world – and a way of living – that few were expecting, and even fewer were ready for, 2021 delivered (relative) stability and cause for hope. In-line with the initial experience, 2021 was another very good year for the technology industry. So what can we expect from the year ahead? What will be the main technology themes and topics driving the industry narrative? As in previous years, we offer a high-level take across the major channels and topics that 451 Research analysts cover. To dive into details of each further, please refer to the individual channel previews we just published.

The Take

Following two immensely disruptive, often chaotic and tragic years, 2022 begins with perhaps more optimism than at any stage since the pandemic began. The omicron curveball certainly lends a foggy hue to the outlook, but there's a growing sense that, as the global economy begins to spin back up to something approaching full speed, the 'new normal' will take shape and crystallize.

Uncertainties remain, but we can be sure that, whatever the future holds, the tentacles of digital technology will extend even further into it. The impacts of this on our lives as consumers are obvious, but the business (and B2B) world – including the humble IT department – is also being reshaped. Employee and client expectations of the corporate technology they use are changing massively, to the extent that all businesses need to raise their game to keep hold of and attract talent and customers. 'Table stakes' is an overused industry expression, but the bar of user experience is higher than ever, and the tolerance for anything other than seamless is rapidly waning.

The use of multiple cloud venues – both on- and off-premises – to deliver modern applications in an increasingly coordinated fashion is now an expectation, and intelligent technology that can automate and predict requirements is moving to the core of the product and service experience. Doing all of this in a way that encompasses myriad endpoints in a secure fashion is now a monumental task that will challenge organizations in 2022, and further opens the door for innovation. The expert team at 451 Research looks forward to keeping you abreast of developments and requirements over the coming year.