As Head of Research for the Technology, Media and Telecoms segment at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Simon Robinson provides leadership, direction and overall management of the analyst team and research process. This includes driving the overall research agenda and ensuring the team delivers the data and insight that help clients make better decisions across the entire TMT segment.



Simon joined S&P Global Market Intelligence via the acquisition of 451 Research in 2019. Simon joined 451 Research in 2000 and played an integral role in building the firm's research and reputation in the industry. This has included leading the overall Voice of the Customer research and building and running the infrastructure research practice. Simon is based in the UK.