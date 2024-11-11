Research Director

As a research director, William Fellows is responsible for the Cloud Native channel of 451 Research, a technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. With a 20-plus strong team of collaborators, this channel provides a point of intellectual convergence for S&P Global Market Intelligence around all aspects of cloud-native computing.



William has a long history of tracking cloud infrastructure, beginning with its foundational elements including distributed and grid computing and virtualization. He also established and ran 451 Research’s Cloud Transformation channel for more than a decade. He created the early adopter research program, working with enterprise end users and innovators, and he created 451’s Digital Economics Unit in 2014. In 2020, he formed the Cloud Native channel to focus on re-platforming to cloud-native constructs. William has been a member of the European Commission Cloud Expert Group, co-authored The Future of Cloud Computing Report and worked on various EC-funded cloud projects.



Prior to founding 451 Research (acquired by S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2019), William was a financial and technology journalist with ComputerWire (now part of Informa) in London and New York. He has held various senior management roles since 1999. William has a master's degree in computer science from the University of Portsmouth, and a bachelor’s degree in government and sociology from Essex University.