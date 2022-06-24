Snapshot: Battery Metals Market Outlook

PEV sales grew across key markets were up 96% year over year in the first quarter. This was despite weaknesses in the overall vehicle market due to the ongoing computer chip shortage. The wider auto market and the PEV market face even stronger headwinds for the remainder of this year from supply chain shortages and production-side losses due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID-19 lockdowns in key production hubs across Shanghai and Changchun. Chinese car sales were subsequently down 48% month over month and 43% year over year in April.



How would the ongoing market volatility shape the battery metals market outlook?



Review the growth of global plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) sales

Battery metals price analyses and forecasts

Lithium, cobalt, and nickel supply estimates and trends

Production trends across battery chemistry types