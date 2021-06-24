Risk Insight Four Questions to Assess Coronavirus Credit Risk

The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on credit risk is a hot topic affecting companies globally. Watch our video to learn which qualitative risk factors we believe companies should be asking themselves in order to assess the coronavirus impact on companies in their portfolios.
Looking for the latest on how the coronavirus may impact public health, the global economy, and commodity markets? Visit our coronavirus content
Contact us for more information about S&P Global Market Intelligence's Scorecards, part of our Credit Risk Solutions suite