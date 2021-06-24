 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/risk-insight-four-questions-to-assess-coronavirus-credit-risk content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

In This List
S&P Global Market Intelligence

Risk Insight Four Questions to Assess Coronavirus Credit Risk
Blog

Corporate Credit Risk Trends in Developing Markets: A Loss Given Default (LGD) Perspective

Blog

ESG Sustainability linked bonds offer pricing perk for right high yield credits

Blog

AVIA Philippines in View: Optimistic future for pay TV and broadband

Blog

Real Estate News & Analysis: May Edition


Risk Insight Four Questions to Assess Coronavirus Credit Risk

The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on credit risk is a hot topic affecting companies globally. Watch our video to learn which qualitative risk factors we believe companies should be asking themselves in order to assess the coronavirus impact on companies in their portfolios.

Looking for the latest on how the coronavirus may impact public health, the global economy, and commodity markets? Visit our coronavirus content

Contact us for more information about S&P Global Market Intelligence's Scorecards, part of our Credit Risk Solutions suite

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo