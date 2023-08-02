REITs, Telecom Lead Global Top 5 Data Center Providers

Kagan's inaugural analysis of global data center locations looks at the industry's top five providers, which combined have nearly 600 locations covering more than 83 million square feet. Our data center coverage is designed to grow with the industry and offer exclusive insights into it its footprints and trajectory.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. leads the data center market by total number of locations and square footage, and is aggressively expanding its footprint. Digital Realty offers both wholesale leasing of data center floor space and competitive services in the multiple tenant retail colocation market. CenturyLink Inc., the second-largest data center provider in terms of number of locations, is differentiated by operating solely as a retail colocation provider.

As connected tech grows more integrated into day-to-day life, downtime becomes a serious problem for the data centers that support services on connected devices. Sungard Availability Services LP focuses on mission-critical and disaster recovery data centers. With an emphasis on business continuity and operational resilience, Sungard, which is smaller by both points of presence and average square footage than the other providers covered here, has carved out a necessary niche in a crowded market.

Equinix Inc.'s signature Platform Equinix service emphasizes its focus on cloud ecosystems. On-site connections to Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud, Microsoft Corp.'s Azure, Oracle Corp.'s Cloud and Amazon.com Inc.'s AWS enables Equinix to provide low latency and direct connections to cloud providers. Recent key partnerships such as its $1 billion joint venture with GIC (Realty) Pvt. Ltd. — Singapore's sovereign wealth fund that aims to bring hyper-scale datacenters to the European market — underscore Equinix's plans for expansion.

In a marketplace that is simultaneously crowded but primed for growth, creating niche services to serve subsets of the larger market will allow companies to differentiate themselves. Offerings such as build-to-suit construction as well as mission-critical and cloud-integrated services will appeal to different key decision-makers and support continued expansion. With a desire for lower latency and larger connected cloud networks, the market will continue to subdivide as colocation providers create more targeted offerings.