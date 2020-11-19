 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/q2-us-solar-and-wind-power-by-the-numbers content
In This List

Q2: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers

Q2: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers

Wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic, solar project developers installed nearly three times as much solar power capacity in Q2'20 compared to the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. wind industry posted one of its strongest second quarters on record in 2020, adding 2,369 MW of capacity, and the 2020 development pipeline stands strong at 30,554 MW.

Evaluate opportunities in the renewable energy market with essential intelligence.
