Wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic, solar project developers installed nearly three times as much solar power capacity in Q2'20 compared to the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. wind industry posted one of its strongest second quarters on record in 2020, adding 2,369 MW of capacity, and the 2020 development pipeline stands strong at 30,554 MW.
Q2: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers
Essential Energy Insights - September, 2020
Rate case activity slips, COVID-19 proceedings remain at the forefront in August
Bull market leaves US utilities behind in August
ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors
