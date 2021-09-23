Gold production fell to a six-year low of just below 100 Moz in 2020 as many of the world's leading gold-producing nations imposed lockdowns on their mining sectors.
Coming out of widespread pandemic lockdowns in 2020, global gold production is expected to increase by a historic 6%, or 5.9 million ounces, year over year in 2021.
How would COVID-19 recovery shape the global gold mining sector?
- Track net changes to gold production
- Identify changes to gold reserves prices
- Understand trends in gold initial resources
- Review M&A trends
Post COVID-19: Gold Mining and Production
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Energy Outlook for H2 2021
