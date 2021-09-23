 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/post-covid-19-gold-mining-and-production content esgSubNav
Post COVID-19: Gold Mining and Production
Gold production fell to a six-year low of just below 100 Moz in 2020 as many of the world's leading gold-producing nations imposed lockdowns on their mining sectors.

Coming out of widespread pandemic lockdowns in 2020, global gold production is expected to increase by a historic 6%, or 5.9 million ounces, year over year in 2021.

How would COVID-19 recovery shape the global gold mining sector?

  • Track net changes to gold production
  • Identify changes to gold reserves prices
  • Understand trends in gold initial resources
  • Review M&A trends
