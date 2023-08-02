New York Fed Increases Planned Repo Purchases Amid Quarter-End Demand For Cash

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is upping the amount of repo purchases it is planning to make Sept. 26, a move aimed at pumping more liquidity into the financial system as the end of the third quarter approaches.

The New York Fed plans to conduct up to $100 billion of overnight repo purchases on Sept. 26, up from the $75 billion daily limit it has adhered to since it began making those liquidity injections Sept. 17. The limit will also go up for the New York Fed's 14-day-term repo operation occurring Sept. 26; the maximum amount will now be $60 billion, up from $30 billion.

Analysts believe short-term borrowing rates could go up in the coming days if money markets see a cash shortage at quarter-end. But they note that the Fed's repo purchases will help guard against the substantial spike in rates that markets experienced in the middle of September, when a corporate tax payment deadline and a larger-than-usual issuance of Treasury securities contributed to cash shortages.

"We don't expect the kind of disorderly trading seen on the mid-month tax date, but we expect persistently (and painfully) high rates on average," Wrightson ICAP analysts wrote in a research note.

Demand for the New York Fed's repo offerings has generally been higher than its daily purchase limits. On Sept. 25, the New York Fed received $91.95 billion in submitted offers for its overnight repo purchases, surpassing its $75 billion limit.

Demand was also slightly above the daily purchase maximum Sept. 24, when the New York Fed received $80.2 billion in offers. For the 14-day-term repo operation, officials received $62 billion in offers on Sept. 24, more than double the $30 billion limit.

"The demand for cash to meet liquidity demands was acute, and $105 billion was not enough," Monetary Policy Analytics' Derek Tang wrote in a research note, though he added that the purchases "will mitigate quarter-end strains."

New York Fed President John Williams said Sept. 23 that the repo purchases have "had the desired effect of reducing strains in markets" and nudging down short-term borrowing rates.

Beyond the corporate tax payment deadline and the outsized issuance of Treasury securities, the spike in repo rates may also point to a broader shortage of bank reserves, a factor analysts say could prompt the Fed to buy up assets and boost bank reserves as soon as October.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said renewing asset purchases would be on the agenda for the Federal Open Market Committee's next meeting Oct. 29-30.

Asked about the issue Sept. 25 at a House subcommittee hearing on financial stability, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said reserves may be "more scarce than we intended" when the Fed was trimming its $3.8 trillion balance sheet. She said her own inclination is that the Fed should consider growing its balance sheet again to ensure an ample supply of reserves in the banking system so that officials "don't see those kinds of frictions" going forward.

"Among other things, it may simply suggest that it's time to allow the balance sheet to start growing again to supply the amount of reserves that the short-term funding markets are demanding," Brainard said.