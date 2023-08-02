After improving for three consecutive months, global drilling activity declined in December, with the total number of distinct projects reporting drill results falling to 213, from 232 in November. The decrease was due largely to a drop in results from gold projects, with their number falling month over month to 138 from 151. Reported drilling also decreased for copper, zinc-lead and specialty commodity assets, while activity at nickel, silver, platinum group metals and minor base metals projects increased.

All four exploration metrics — significant financings, drilling activity, initial resources and positive project milestones — increased in December 2019 as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index, or PAI, jumped to 96, from 79 in November 2019, the index's best showing in over a year. The gold PAI increased to 149 from 123, while the base metals PAI rose to 55 from 43 over the same period.

Metals prices were mixed in December as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Exploration Price Index, or EPI, remained unchanged month over month at 130. The indexed price rose for four — gold, copper, platinum and molybdenum — of the eight constituents of the index and fell for zinc, nickel, cobalt and silver.