Mirroring the increase in the PAI, mining equities rose for a third consecutive month in December as S&P Global Market Intelligence's aggregate market value of the industry's listed companies, based on 2,349 firms, was up 10% month over month at US$1.49 trillion, the highest level since May 2018.
The following analysis is an extract of S&P Global Market Intelligence monthly Industry Monitor, which reviews exploration activity and development in the mining industry. Here are the highlights from our January, 2020 issue:
All four exploration metrics — significant financings, drilling activity, initial resources and positive project milestones — increased in December 2019 as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index, or PAI, jumped to 96, from 79 in November 2019, the index's best showing in over a year. The gold PAI increased to 149 from 123, while the base metals PAI rose to 55 from 43 over the same period.
After improving for three consecutive months, global drilling activity declined in December, with the total number of distinct projects reporting drill results falling to 213, from 232 in November. The decrease was due largely to a drop in results from gold projects, with their number falling month over month to 138 from 151. Reported drilling also decreased for copper, zinc-lead and specialty commodity assets, while activity at nickel, silver, platinum group metals and minor base metals projects increased.
Metals prices were mixed in December as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Exploration Price Index, or EPI, remained unchanged month over month at 130. The indexed price rose for four — gold, copper, platinum and molybdenum — of the eight constituents of the index and fell for zinc, nickel, cobalt and silver.
The number of financings by junior and intermediate companies jumped to 274 in December 2019 from 159 in November; however, the US$701 million raised was down 20% from US$878 million in the previous month. The total number of significant gold and base metals financings, which is used in the calculation of the PAI, was also up sharply in December, to 63 from 36 in the previous month. The increase was due primarily to a month-over-month rise in significant financings for gold projects, to 48 from 23, bolstered by a slight increase in base/other metals financings to 15 from 13.
After dropping from eight in October 2019 to three in November, the number of initial resource announcements rose to five in December. Four of the new resources were for gold projects and one was for silver.
Positive project milestone activity was up slightly in December, with the number of positive project milestones rising to five from four, equaling the average monthly number of milestones for 2019. Three of the milestones were for gold projects and two were for silver. There were no negative milestones.