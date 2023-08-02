Mining Exploration Insights – February 2020

Mirroring the decrease in the PAI, mining equities retreated in January, as S&P Global Market Intelligence's aggregate market value of the industry's listed companies, based on 2,338 firms, was down 6% month over month at US$1.39 trillion, off from a 19-month high of US$1.49 trillion in December 2019. The aggregate market cap of the industry's top 100 companies was down almost 7% in January at US$1.16 trillion. The number of tracked mining companies remains at a 10-year low, declining steadily from a high of 2,921 companies in March 2012.

The following analysis is an extract of S&P Global Market Intelligence monthly Industry Monitor, which reviews exploration activity and development in the mining industry. The full report and data files are made available to our Metals & Mining subscribers only. Here are the highlights from our February, 2020 issue: