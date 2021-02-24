Mining Exploration Insights: Is the exploration sector back on recovery?

All four exploration metrics — significant financings, drilling activity, initial resources and positive project milestones — increased in July as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index, or PAI, jumped to 93 from 60 in June. Driven by a strong increase in significant financings for gold projects, the gold PAI almost doubled, to 151 from 76, while the base metals PAI rose slightly to 47.5 from 45 over the same period.

The following analysis is an extract of S&P Global Market Intelligence monthly Industry Monitor, which reviews exploration activity and development in the mining industry. The full report and data files are made available to our Metals & Mining subscribers only. Here are the highlights from our August issue:

EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT

All four exploration metrics — significant financings, drilling activity, initial resources and positive project milestones — increased in July as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index, or PAI, jumped to 93 from 60 in June. Driven by a strong increase in significant financings for gold mining projects, the gold PAI almost doubled, to 151 from 76, while the base metals PAI rose slightly to 47.5 from 45 over the same period.

Higher drilling activity reported in July implies that June's three-year low may just have been a blip in the wider trend. While activity levels had been trending downward since the end of 2018, July may be a turning point with the strongest showing since January. By adding 55 projects over June, July's rebound is one of only five months in the past five years where the monthly increase was by 50 or more projects reporting.

Mirroring the improvement in the PAI, metals prices were up in July as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Exploration Price Index, or EPI, increased to 126 from 122. The indexed price rose for five — gold, silver, nickel, copper and platinum — of the eight constituents of the index and decreased for zinc, cobalt and molybdenum.

The number of financings by junior and intermediate companies rose to 180 in July from 174 in June, although the US$524 million total raised was 33% less than the US$787 million garnered in the previous month. This may send a mixed message that the pool of capital is getting shallower, but the rise in the number of financings means capital is being more widely distributed.

The number of initial resource announcements jumped from three to eight in July, following four consecutive months of declines. Five of the new resources were from gold projects, two were from zinc projects, and one was from copper.

Positive project milestone activity improved in July, with the number of project milestones increasing to five from three. Four of July's positive milestones were production startups — three new mines and one expansion — and the other milestone was a project entering preproduction.

Despite the improving exploration metrics and metals prices, mining equities declined in July as S&P Global Market Intelligence's aggregate market value of the industry's listed companies, based on 2,395 companies, was down 3.3% month over month at US$1.41 trillion. The aggregate market cap of the industry's top 100 companies decreased by 4.1% in July to US$1.18 trillion.

Definitions

The Pipeline Activity Index, or PAI, measures the level and direction of overall activity in the commodity supply pipeline by incorporating significant drill results, initial resource announcements, significant financings and positive project development milestones into a single comparable index.

The Exploration Price Index, or EPI, measures the relative change in precious and base metals prices, weighted by the percentage of overall exploration spending for each metal as a proxy of its relative importance to the industry at a given time.