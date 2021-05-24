 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/lithium-prices-rally-cobalt-prices-correct content esgSubNav
In This List
Lithium prices rally cobalt prices correct
Market Dynamics of the Energy Transition

ESG in 2021 – How companies responded to the turmoil of 2020

Investment Bankers Roundtable - M&A and Investments in the U.S. Utilities and Power Sector

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Investment Banking


Lithium prices rally cobalt prices correct

Highlights

The lithium carbonate CIF Asia price rose 11% in March to $10,000 per tonne — the biggest monthly increase since the price recovery began in January. There are signs prices are nearing a peak, however, with an improving supply outlook.

Cobalt prices declined sharply at end-March and into April on expectations of an easing supply-chain bottleneck; prices stabilized at $22.60 per pound April 16.

  • China's passenger plug-in electric vehicle, or PEV, sales totaled just under 500,000 units in the March quarter, with full-year sales on course to exceed 2 million units.
  • Ex-China passenger PEV sales will also benefit from the wider auto sector sales recovery in 2021 in addition to support from tighter emissions regulations.
  • The U.S. PEV sector has welcomed the news of a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and the settlement between SK Innovation Co. Ltd. and LG Chem Ltd., which will spur PEV uptake and domestic supply chains.
  • We forecast the lithium carbonate CIF Asia price to average $9,900/t in the June quarter, down from the March level.
  • We maintain the view that cobalt prices are likely to trend downward as supply-chain disruptions continue easing through the June quarter, with the full-year price averaging $17.97/lb.

 

 

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

