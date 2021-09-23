 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/lcd-monthly-esg-sustainability-linked-bonds-offer-pricing-perk content esgSubNav
In This List
Blog

LCD Monthly: ESG Sustainability linked bonds offer pricing perk
Blog

Financial Institutions Factor Transition Risk into Climate-Related Stress Testing

Blog

Performance Analysis of a Carbon-Optimized Passive Index Portfolio

Blog

ESG Sustainability linked bonds offer pricing perk for right high yield credits

PODCAST

Episode 17: The many facets of ESG in technology


LCD Monthly: ESG Sustainability linked bonds offer pricing perk

Highlights

Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, LCD brings you the latest news, research and data on the leveraged finance market via our monthly newsletter, the LCD Monthly.

In our May 2021 edition, we spotlight ESG-linked bonds and how the leveraged finance market is adapting to it.

Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) brings you the latest news and research on the leveraged finance markets. This is a monthly newsletter that brings you select LCD news, trend stories, and data snapshots.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo