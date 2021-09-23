Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) brings you the latest news and research on the leveraged finance markets. This is a monthly newsletter that brings you select LCD news, trend stories, and data snapshots.
LCD Monthly: ESG Sustainability linked bonds offer pricing perk
Financial Institutions Factor Transition Risk into Climate-Related Stress Testing
Performance Analysis of a Carbon-Optimized Passive Index Portfolio
ESG Sustainability linked bonds offer pricing perk for right high yield credits
Episode 17: The many facets of ESG in technology
LCD Monthly: ESG Sustainability linked bonds offer pricing perk
- Author LCD News
- Theme ESG
- Segment Investment BankingInvestment Management
- Tags Leveraged Commentary and DataESGLCDLeveraged Finance & High Yield
Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, LCD brings you the latest news, research and data on the leveraged finance market via our monthly newsletter, the LCD Monthly.
In our May 2021 edition, we spotlight ESG-linked bonds and how the leveraged finance market is adapting to it.
- Author
- LCD News
- Theme
- ESG
- Segment
- Investment BankingInvestment Management
- Tags
- Leveraged Commentary and DataESGLCDLeveraged Finance & High Yield