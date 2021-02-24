Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) brings you the latest news and research on the leveraged finance markets. This is a monthly newsletter that brings you select LCD news, trend stories, and data snapshots.
LCD Monthly: Demand for US loans puts borrowers in the driver's seat
Capital Markets View – January 2021
2021 Leveraged Loan Survey: Defaults edge higher; credit quality a concern
M&A Among Credit Providers to Accelerate Due to Pandemic, Dealmaker Says
ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors
LCD Monthly: Demand for US loans puts borrowers in the driver's seat
Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, LCD brings you the latest news, research and data on the leveraged finance market via our monthly newsletter, the LCD Monthly.
In our January 2021 edition, we study the state of US leveraged loans market, the LBO surge last quarter, and share important trends from January.