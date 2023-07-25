Kensho Launches Word Error Rate Calculator

Kensho’s Scribe Team has launched a Word Error Rate (WER) calculator tool, which helps developers determine how accurate a user’s AI tool is compared to its transcription output. Kensho is offering this tool for free: no download, log-in, or sign-up required.



Kensho’s free Word Error Rate (WER) Calculator is available at https://kensho.com/scribe/wer-calculator

WER is a commonly used metric to judge the accuracy of Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) systems. In today’s landscape, this is one of the best ways to measure how well an ASR system is performing, compare ASR systems to one another, and evaluate an individual ASR system’s accuracy over time. WER is the ratio of errors in the ASR’s transcription to the total number of words spoken. It’s calculated by combining the total number of Substitutions (S), Deletions (D), and Insertions (I) in the ASR’s transcription, and dividing that by the total Number Of Words (N) in the ground truth transcription.

For more information, visit the WER calculator directly or read our WER Primer post for everything you need to know about WER, how it’s calculated and its limitations.

“Kensho’s Word Error Rate Calculator is a useful tool to gain an understanding of how your ASR model is performing,” said James Ross, data specialist at Kensho. “While WER is not the only metric teams should use to evaluate their models, Kensho is proud to offer a calculator to users that will help find weak points in your model’s performance by highlighting errors with the click of a button.”

