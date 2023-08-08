 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-august-22-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Climate law faces hurdles; US borrowing surges; banks revise uninsured deposits
Video

Nickel Market Dynamics in the Post-LME Short Squeeze Era

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 129: Semiconductors in the AI age

Video

Streamline your Corporate Workflow

Blog

Insight Weekly: US climate law a year on; community banks hit rough seas; PE bankruptcies up


Insight Weekly: Climate law faces hurdles; US borrowing surges; banks revise uninsured deposits

Today is Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at the challenges facing the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) a year into its implementation. The IRA has contributed to a surge in domestic critical mineral project investments from miners and automakers due to the legislation's incentives, including tax credits for minerals processing and regulations requiring tax credit-eligible electric vehicles to source materials from certain countries. Despite the promise of the early investments, the IRA's long-term impact rests on US mine permitting rule changes and upcoming tax credit guidance, experts say. The legislation also authorized a tax credit for hydrogen producers. But of the 115 hydrogen projects announced in the US since President Joe Biden's inauguration, only 11 have secured capital commitments, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. Elsewhere, offshore wind projects have shown signs of significant stress, with some developers renegotiating or terminating power purchase agreements with utilities due to global economic headwinds.

The US Treasury plans to issue a near-record $1.859 trillion of debt in the second half of 2023, $274 billion more than previously planned in May, as it refills its coffers after running down reserves to fund operations during recent debt ceiling negotiations between Congress and the White House. The increase in supply is expected to weigh on the price of bonds. However, some market watchers are not particularly concerned about the government's borrowing plans, saying the market can still absorb any new debt issuance, with the Federal Reserve's battle with inflation driving the future direction of prices.

New guidance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. clarifying that banks must include intercompany and collateralized deposits in their uninsured deposit totals led to another round of revisions. Since that guidance was issued July 24, 46 banks have restated their fourth-quarter 2022 uninsured deposit totals and 65 banks have restated their first-quarter 2023 uninsured deposit call report data, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. Now, 117 companies have restated their fourth-quarter 2022 uninsured call report data for a net decline of $281.39 billion since the original filings. For the first quarter, 98 banks have restated for a net decline of $79.58 billion.

  • In Focus: Inflation Reduction Act

    • IRA at 1: Speed of mining investments surprises experts

      The mining market response to the US Inflation Reduction Act in the year since its passage has exceeded industry observers' expectations, despite lingering questions about the bill's implementation.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      IRA at 1: Hydrogen developers hold off construction, ramp up lobbying

      Producers say the jury is still out on the US Inflation Reduction Act's impact on clean hydrogen deployment as they await guidance on tax credit eligibility.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      IRA at 1: US boost to offshore wind imperiled by struggling projects

      The US offshore wind market aims to develop a domestic supply chain to insulate itself from inflation and other global disruptions.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Banks race to restate uninsured deposit totals after FDIC guidance

      After the FDIC put out guidance clarifying that banks must include intercompany and collateralized deposits in their uninsured deposit totals, 46 companies restated their fourth-quarter 2022 call report data and 65 revised their first-quarter data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Uninsured deposit restatements alter some banks' special assessment costs

      After a surge of uninsured deposit call report data restatements, US banks are estimated to pay a total of $15.01 billion to the FDIC's proposed special assessment, down from $15.35 billion when S&P Global Market Intelligence ran the analysis in May.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      M&A drought drags global investment banking revenues to 7-year low

      Big global investment banks expect their M&A advisory businesses to rebound sometime over the next six to nine months as macroeconomic headwinds ease.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Italy's new windfall tax could force banks to slash dividends

      The proposed Italian windfall bank tax could result in a total impact of €975 million for Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, according to calculations by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Berkshire completely exits Marsh & McLennan, grows Capital One stake in Q2 2023

      The Warren Buffett-led conglomerate also took positions in homebuilders D.R. Horton, NVR and Lennar during the quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Fintech

    • 451 Research: Banking as a service: The role of banks in powering the fintech industry

      Licensed and regulated financial institutions are essential partners for fintech companies seeking to offer the broadest range of financial services. In the US, this runs the gamut from issuing cards to accessing a Federal Reserve account.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • US REIT capital offering activity down more than 38% month over month in July

      US real estate investment trusts raised a total of $4.25 billion through capital offerings in July, down from $6.87 billion in June.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity deal volume down 36% YOY in July

      There were 828 announced private equity transactions in July, compared with 1,290 a year ago.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Inflation to drive Treasury market as US borrowing surges

      The US government plans to borrow a near-record $1.859 trillion in the second half of 2023, although the market is expected to absorb it with the price determined by the success of the Federal Reserve's battle with inflation.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • The 'ship has largely sailed': Gas utilities exhaust tools to offset inflation

      Many gas utilities underperformed Wall Street's earnings expectations in the most recent quarter as higher costs and interest rates paired with mild weather to make it harder for some companies to meet 2023 EPS guidance.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Oil, gas capital raises in July: Total collected sinks to $349.4M in quiet month

      The US and Canadian oil and gas sector completed six common equity offerings and one debt offering in July.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      With end of coal on horizon, Poland on cusp of sweeping energy transition

      "The end of coal in Poland is happening, whether the government likes it or not," one expert said, reflecting on the progress of Poland's energy transition ahead of a general election later this year.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Generative AI steps into starring role in actor, writer strikes

      Artificial intelligence is changing the stakes in Hollywood as actors and writers fight over how generative AI tools are used in media production.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • More aggressive copper mine construction hinges on higher metal price

      The focus on growth and copper prices comes against the backdrop of a projected surge in copper demand that analysts expect will outstrip supply later this decade and into the 2030s.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Below average: US back-to-school sales in 2023

      The back-to-school shopping season is looking softer this year but still earns a "passing" grade in S&P Global Market Intelligence's forecast, as strong wage growth and easing inflation are enough to keep real income gains positive and retail sales growing.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • First National Bank Northwest Florida no longer pursuing sale to Harvesters CU

      Read full article

       

      Savile skirts de novo route in favor of speedier Wyoming Bank & Trust deal

      Read full article

       

      Dai-ichi Life, Sumitomo Life top Japanese insurers for APAC M&A

      Read full article

       

      WorldPay's €11.68B private equity deal leads European M&A in July

      Read full article

       

      Energy Transfer to acquire Crestwood Equity Partners in $7.1B all-equity deal

      Read full article

       

      Occidental to buy out direct air capture technology partner for $1.1B

      Read full article

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter

 

Transform Your Tomorrow

A sustainable tomorrow starts with actionable intelligence today. Advance your sustainability journey with data, analytics and workflow solutions that help you take the next step. And the step after that.

Learn More

 

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Compiled by Deavelle Sauva

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up