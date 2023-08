Global private equity and venture capital deal volume declined 36% in July, to 828 from 1,290 a year ago, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The value of deals, which include acquisitions of whole company and minority stakes as well as rounds of funding, went up 10% on an annual basis to $44.26 billion from $40.2 billion.

In the year through July 31, deal value was down 44% to $275.89 billion from $493.42 billion while the number of deals dropped to 6,850 from nearly 11,000. Both deal value and deal volume have fallen for the measured period since 2021.

Europe and the UK accounted for $20.81 billion, or 47%, of global private equity investment value in July. The region saw three billion-dollar transactions in July.

The US and Canada combined contributed 30% of the total, and Asia accounted for 21%.

The largest number of transactions during the month was in Asia-Pacific at 336. Europe and the UK were second with 237 deals, followed by the US and Canada, which together tallied 216 deals.

Financials and the technology, media and telecommunications sector each secured nearly a third of the total July deal value. Financial companies raised $14.48 billion and TMT companies received $13.95 billion of capital.

In July's largest announced deal, GTCR LLC agreed to acquire a 55% stake in payment processing services provider WorldPay (UK) Ltd. from US-based Fidelity National Information Services Inc. in a deal valued at $12.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal carries a termination fee of $770 million.