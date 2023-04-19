 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-april-18-2023 content esgSubNav
Insight Weekly: April 18, 2023
Blog

Insight Weekly: April 18, 2023

Today is Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at US bank deposits. Deposit outflow slowed to $38.30 billion during the week ended March 29 as deposits at small banks increased by $1.60 billion. The latest data showed a move toward stability after the initial banking turmoil. Nevertheless, the weekly deposit flows contributed to a notable drop so far in 2023. A funding squeeze has cranked up an already heavy pressure on bank deposit costs, raising expectations for further price increases and crunching down net interest margin forecasts. Average deposit costs across the industry increased by 90 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021, just before the Federal Reserve started increasing rates, through the fourth quarter of 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Global business activity accelerated to a nine-month high in March, according to the latest Purchasing Managers' Index survey data compiled by S&P Global from over 30,000 companies. Growth was driven by reviving service sector activity, which expanded at the fastest pace since December 2021. The latest data further allays fears of imminent recessions in leading economies, although concerns persist about the sustainability of the upturn, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson.

The tally of US corporate bankruptcy filings with more than $1 billion in liabilities is on the rise in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, as companies battle elevated interest rates and persistently high inflation. Most corporate bankruptcy filings in recent years reported liabilities in the $1 million to $100 million range.

  • Bank Deposits in Focus

    • Deposits slip in latest weekly data, contributing to drop in Q1

      Flows showed relative stability during the third week after turmoil in the middle of March amid two large bank failures, but deposits have contracted rapidly so far in 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Liquidity crunch after bank failures ratchets up deposit competition

      Analysts said the turmoil is amplifying trends that were already bad for pricing and outflows, with betas now rivaling those of the last cycle of rate increases.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives

    • In-depth features looking at the impact of major news developments in key industries.

  • Financials

    • US bank merger of equals activity shows signs of life after 5-year low in 2022

      In the first quarter, two US bank mergers of equals with a total deal value of $228.3 million were announced, equaling half the tally of these mergers in 2022 and nearly matching the total deal value for such deals in 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      European banks record drop in problem loans in key segments

      European banks recorded a total of €357.4 billion in nonperforming loans at the end of 2022, down from €367.4 billion in the previous quarter and €391.4 billion a year earlier, according to the European Banking Authority.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Financials Research: Liquidity crunch leaves some trophy franchises on sale – KBW CEO

      In the latest Street Talk podcast, KBW CEO Tom Michaud discussed the liquidity crunch that emerged in March and offered his view on current valuations, bank liquidity levels, potential regulatory changes and M&A activity.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Sri Lankan banks post best capital returns in Q1 on signs of economic recovery

      Indian banks were among eight out of the 15 Asia-Pacific bank stocks with the lowest total returns in the quarter ended March 31 on an S&P Global Market Intelligence-compiled list.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Insurance

    • US insurers with highest price-to-estimated 2023 EPS ratios in Q1

      Kinsale continues to top the list with a price-to-estimated 2023 earnings multiple of 31.0x at the end of the first quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Private Equity

    • Global venture capital investment activity tumbles YOY in March

      However, the value of global venture capital investments was up to $29.15 billion in March from $17 billion in the previous month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Credit and Markets

    • Billion-dollar US corporate bankruptcies on the rise in 2023

      Six bankruptcy filings as of April 4 reported liabilities in excess of $1 billion.

      SNL Image

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Global economic growth accelerates further in March amid service sector revival

      India recorded the fastest expansion as all other major economies, excluding the UK and Australia, reported improved performances.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Global inflation pressures moderate but remain elevated thanks to higher service sector prices

      Looking at the major economies, inflationary pressures remain more stubborn in the UK and eurozone, though in both cases rates of inflation for both costs and charges eased in manufacturing and services alike.

      — Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Energy and Utilities

    • US hubs clamoring to become hydrogen 1st-movers await $8B allocation

      The US Energy Department closed applications April 7 for the first funding round of the multibillion-dollar infrastructure program to spur a clean hydrogen economy in the US.

      SNL Image

      — Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Europe's renewable gas producers challenged by 11-fold biomethane growth target

      Europe's ambitious targets for biomethane production are technically achievable, but the regulatory environment and business case for investments are not always there, according to analysts and executives.

      — Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      RRA Research: Solar-fueled arbitrage potential supercharging storage economics in Western US

      Aggressive state-level renewable energy targets and excellent solar resources are driving significant solar development across the Western US. Battery storage is expected to follow suit to capitalize on burgeoning daytime generation surpluses.

      — Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Industrial metaverse takes prominence alongside consumer technology at MWC 2023

      The depth of industrial metaverse engagement at Mobile World Congress was remarkable, especially considering that it was previously known as a consumer technology show. Companies including Siemens and Nvidia showed off their latest industrial metaverse applications.

      — Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Kagan Research: Europe's Big 4 telcos create ad tech venture, take on digital market

      Telecom operators are looking to leverage customer data for a pan-European ad tech venture.

      — Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Metals and Mining

    • Detecting Russian aluminum in broader US imports a 'complex' task

      US customs and aluminum importers face a difficult task in ensuring a slew of products from around the world do not contain Russian smelted aluminum for fear of incurring a new 200% tariff, industry and trade experts told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Metals and Mining Research: Consensus price forecasts – Banking sector woes propel gold price to 1-year high

      Commodities markets have been affected by upsets in the US and European banking sectors, with the gold price boosted by its safe-haven status.

      — Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • ESG

    • Blue states stick with pension fund ESG investments, citing focus on long term

      Legislatures in 13 Democrat-controlled US states this year introduced bills to strengthen environmental, social and governance investment criteria for public funds. Their efforts run counter to a vocal anti-ESG backlash in many red states.

      — Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

—Read more on spglobal.com and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter.

—Read more on spglobal.com and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter.

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @SPGlobalPMI on Twitter

