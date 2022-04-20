 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/infographic-the-big-picture-2022-tmt-industry-outlook-key-takeaways content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Infographic: The Big Picture: 2022 TMT Industry Outlook – Key Takeaways
Blog

The conflict in Ukraine may indirectly trigger more cybersecurity investment

Blog

Mizuho Securities is Now Available in S&P Global’s Aftermarket Research

Blog

Expand Your Perspective: Supply Chain Q&A

Video

The Core Pillars of S&P Global Market Intelligence


Infographic: The Big Picture: 2022 TMT Industry Outlook – Key Takeaways

Learn more about our TMT offering
Click here
  • Blog

2022 outlook for Latin American multichannel, broadband and 5G markets

Read more
  • Blog

Infographic: TMT 2022 Key Trends & 2021 in Review

Click here