Infographic: 2022 Corporate Renewables Outlook

Tracked corporate-contracted renewable energy capacity has grown nearly 20% since our 2021 update. Solar is now on track to overtake wind as the preferred technology among corporate off-takers, topping 24,600 MW after 2025 vs. about 22,700 MW for wind.

The expansion of energy storage's role is also starting to manifest in the corporate renewables market, with over 2 GW at least partially tied to corporate off-takers.

Big Tech dominates the corporate renewable energy space as contracted capacity approaches 60 GW. The evolution of the top 10 U.S. corporations by cumulative capacity, accounts for nearly 60%, or 34.9 GW.

