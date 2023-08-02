Indiana Community Bank Buying Credit Union Is 1st Such Deal Since 2013

No U.S. banks have acquired credit unions in the past six years, but that could change if First Bank of Berne closes a deal for Adams County CU.

Credit unions have become frequent buyers of small banks, with 15 credit unions completing acquisitions of banks since the beginning of 2018. But the announced acquisition of Monroe, Ind.-based Adams County Credit Union by Berne, Ind.-based First Bank of Berne would be the first deal in which a bank is buying a credit union since 2013, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Credit unions frequently wait for other credit unions to be buyers in order to preserve their nonprofit structures, said Carrie Hunt, executive vice president of government affairs and general counsel for the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, in an interview. But credit union M&A can be slow going, and in some cases, finding a bank buyer is an attractive option.

"It's very hard to get credit unions to merge," said Richard Garabedian, counsel at Hunton Andrews Kurth who has worked on deals in which credit unions are merging into banks.

Deals between the two kinds of depositories can often be complicated because both the National Credit Union Administration and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. are involved in regulating the deal.

"Both the FDIC and NCUA are going to have something to say about share insurance," said Hunt.

Adams County Credit Union is privately insured, so the NCUA will not be involved in this deal, potentially making it easier to get through regulators, experts said. "The question remains open as to whether Indiana might follow a similar process," said Garabedian. The NCUA makes it difficult for a bank to buy a credit union, said Garabedian, as it uses a "very detailed and somewhat burdensome" process.

Working with the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions will likely be easier, said Brett Ashton, a partner at Krieg DeVault LLP, who has worked on mergers between banks and credit unions. "Not to speak for them, but [it is] fair to say you can expect regulators across the country to be quite willing to ensure that financial institutions, whether they're credit unions or banks, are able to remain strong," he said.

Neither the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions nor First Bank of Berne responded to requests for comment. Adams County Credit Union declined to comment.

One thing experts agreed on is that even though deals in which credit unions are the targets of banks will remain rare, there will be much more consolidation of small institutions throughout the industry.

"We're still in an environment where it is difficult for small institutions, in particular, to survive," said Hunt.

Garabedian said he has discussed looking at credit unions with "a couple banks," and both banks and credit unions are looking for scale. "You've got to be close to a billion [dollars in assets] to really be able to survive in today's environment," the attorney said.

Most credit unions are much smaller than that, with 3,748 of the 5,387 currently operating credit unions reporting total assets under $100 million as of Sept. 30, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Adams County Credit Union reported $18.7 million in assets as of Sept. 30.

"Any credit union that size is going to face significant challenges in just keeping up with the regulatory and compliance burden ... not to mention the challenge of growing revenue," said Ashton.

Being able to buy and sell across the two sectors is beneficial for both credit unions and banks, as it increases the pool of potential buyers, Ashton said.

But the main challenge for these types of deals will be cultural integration issues, according to Ashton: "How do credit unions, from a cultural perspective, accept those invitations to merge?"

Ashton said when it comes to deals, the "us-versus-them" mindset typical in discussions between banks and credit unions is gone. "When it comes to what's the best thing for your shareholders, what's the best thing for your members, that's where both bankers and credit unions alike look at these potential transactions ... very seriously and try to make sure that they're doing what's best for their shareholders and their members," he said.