How 37 Years of Default Data Can Prepare Us for the COVID-19 Fallout

Today, credit assessment matters more than ever. That’s because COVID-19 has been the driving force of disrupting and ending a 10 year benign credit environment. This unprecedented economic shock will reverberate across all sectors of the economy from Corporates to Financial Institutions and from Sovereigns and Local Governments to Infrastructure. How can historical default data prepare companies as we enter into a recession? Watch our vlog to learn more.
Looking for the latest on the global impact of coronavirus? Visit our coronavirus content
Contact us for more information about S&P Global Market Intelligence's Scorecards, part of our Credit Risk Solutions suite