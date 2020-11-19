With prices testing and stabilizing at new highs, gold has been one of the best-performing metals of 2020, benefiting greatly from the uncertainty the year has brought. Strong price performance over the past several years has also led to a large number of new mines opening in recent years. With that in mind, and amid concerns of mining's impact on climate change as well as a growing environmental and social governance focus on financial portfolios, we present a review of greenhouse gas emissions from gold mines. Underground mines, which operate at higher grades and process less material, generally have lower greenhouse gas footprints than their larger open pit counterparts. For every ounce of gold produced, underground mines emit less than half the amount of carbon dioxide equivalent that open pits do. Given also that different regions apply different mining methods and have different power sources, trends in emissions from gold mines arise at a local level as well.
Greenhouse gas and gold mines: Nearly 1 ton of CO2 emitted per ounce of gold produced in 2019
Read More