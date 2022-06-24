 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/gold-market-outlook content esgSubNav
Gold Market Outlook
Gold Market Outlook

Highlights

The gold price hit a 19-month high of around $2,039 per ounce in early March and has since stabilized at around $1,900/oz.

Global gold mined supply is forecast to increase approximately 4.6% year over year in 2022.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence's new monthly Commodity Briefing Service: Gold report, sentiment for gold investment has risen over the past two months, on higher inflation and increasing geopolitical risks surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The gold price hit a 19-month high of around $2,039/oz in early March and has since stabilized around the $1,900/oz mark. Inflation has reached multidecade highs in most major economies, and central banks are struggling to rein it in to the target range of 2%-3%, with multiple interest-rate hikes expected throughout 2022.

Despite the macroeconomic and inflationary pressures, the global mined supply of gold and physical demand appear to be robust through year-end and out to 2026.

Review our new monthly gold market analysis and price forecast. Download report.

