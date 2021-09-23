Global video game content revenue on course to cross $200B in 2022

Video game content revenue had a significant bull run from 2016 through 2020, growing at a 17.0% CAGR, but a shaky handoff between hardware generations leaves the console segment susceptible to contraction over the next five years while the mobile market approaches saturation.

The free-to-play segment has been gaming's core revenue driver over the past half decade but now appears to be approaching maturity. Epic Games Inc.'s Fortnite is nearly five years old, and while other games have copied its formula to some success, no single project has come close to matching its reach.

Video game content revenue will carry its current momentum past $200 billion in 2022, but the market is forecast to decline as early as 2024 if it does not find a new growth engine. Our video game content analysis includes revenue driven by full games, add-on content, in-game purchases, digital currency and gaming-focused subscription services. This analysis does not include hardware revenue.

Mobile games make up more than half of video game content revenue, and we anticipate that the sheer size of the market will drive publishers to explore every opportunity to extend the free-to-play model's growth cycle. The PC and console segments will benefit from any resulting innovation and synergy with mobile, but are unlikely to attract as much attention, or growth, over the forecast.

Furthermore, hardware shortages effectively delayed the start of the new console generation, diminishing the segment's chances of taking a big leap over the previous generation in terms of revenue.

Cloud gaming can pull new users, and revenue, into the market, but the guarded rollouts from some of cloud gaming's biggest proponents will keep its potential in check in the near term.

MI clients can access a more complete analysis of the video game content market, including breakouts for the cloud, console, mobile and PC segments.

Despite the expected multichannel penetration decline worldwide, the global number of pay TV subscribers will continue to grow in the next five to 10 years, with all regions except North America experiencing growth. We forecast that nearly 1.15 billion homes worldwide will have a pay TV subscription by the end of 2025.

Although cable remains the largest pay TV platform on a global scale, accounting for slightly over half of the total multichannel homes in 2021, its market share and the number of subscribers are expected to continue declining in the next five years, with subscriber losses concentrated in North America, Western Europe and Asia.

In 2020, IPTV overtook DTH to become the second-largest multichannel platform worldwide, with an estimated 284.1 million subscribers at the year's end. IPTV is forecast to grow globally as well as in every region except North America, accounting for 28.9% of global pay TV homes by 2025. The DTH segment, however, is modeled to stagnate on the global scale, declining in the Americas and Western Europe.

Mainland China, India and the U.S. have remained the largest multichannel markets by far, which should collectively claim 56.8% of the global subscriber total by the end of 2021. China and India alone claim just over half of the global market.

The global multichannel economy is modeled to generate $191.18 billion in video service revenues by the end of 2021, representing a 3.5% year-over-year decline compared to 2020, with losses exacerbated by declining annual video service revenues per user in North America. This trend is expected to continue as global video service revenues decline at a negative 2.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to rapid pay TV household losses in the U.S. and Canada. Video service revenues are modeled to continue growing in other global regions, with Eastern Europe posting the highest CAGR in that time period at 3.9%.