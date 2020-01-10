 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/financial-focus-wind-solar-capex-led-by-nextera-remains-major-component-of-utility-growth content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Financial Focus: Wind, Solar Capex, Led By Nextera, Remains Major Component Of Utility Growth

Facebook's Payments Push Will Be Costly, Require Clever Collaboration

RiskVirtual Meeting Notes: The Global Economy in Intensive Care?

GSMA Thrive: 5G New Infrastructure Is The Foundation Of Digital Transformation

Q&A Credit Risk Perspective Series: Macro-Economic Impact During COVID-19


Financial Focus: Wind, Solar Capex, Led By Nextera, Remains Major Component Of Utility Growth

Despite uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn that could impact the scope and scale of wind and solar installations nationwide, renewable energy spending remains a significant part of many utility capital expenditure programs as environmental and sustainability considerations continue to influence utility sector investment plans and operational outlooks.

Even without a current federal mandate to reduce carbon emissions for electricity generation in the U.S., many utilities anticipate that decarbonizing will likely occur over the next few decades, and are implementing strategies to reshape their generation fleets through the addition of wind and solar assets, while removing more carbon-intensive assets from their portfolios.

Based on conclusions from our most recent review of company spending plans made available through investor presentations, SEC filings and other sources, renewable energy capital expenditures in our coverage group are projected to reach $14.26 billion in 2020, declining to $10.32 billion in 2021 and to $9.62 billion in 2022. By comparison, our summer 2019 renewable energy capex analysis forecast $11.82 billion of spending in 2020 and $9.62 billion of renewables capex in 2021.

As a percentage of total company capex over the 2020-2022 period, ALLETE Inc.'s forecast renewables expenditures account for 49% of spending, followed by NextEra at 43%, MGE Energy Inc. at 36% and Otter Tail Corp. at 36%. At the lower end, PNM Resources Inc., Sempra Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.'s planned renewable spending account for between 1%-2% of the companies' capex budgets between 2020 and 2022.

NextEra Energy Inc., again by a significant margin, has the largest projected capex dedicated to renewables. Other utilities with large renewables capex are Avangrid Inc., Duke Energy Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc. We caution, however, that disclosure of planned spending is not uniform throughout the utility sector and not all companies, such as Dominion Energy Inc. and Southern Co., provide the level of detail that specifies the projected capex dedicated to renewable energy projects.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo