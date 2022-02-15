Expand Your Perspective: Capital Markets Q&A

In our latest Q&A, leaders from across the combined organization of S&P Global and IHS Markit give their thoughts on how we are expanding perspectives in the capital markets. Learn how you can enhance decision-making and management at every stage of the deal lifecycle with an end-to-end, front-to-back-office solution for capital formation.

When you think about the future of the capital markets — how can we help clients?

Michelle Veloce — Desktop Solutions:

Our capital markets clients are in a very competitive field, so it's imperative that they quickly uncover actionable insights to drive their decision-making. Deep sector and financial data have always been our hallmarks.

Chris Sztam — Global Markets Group:

We see a growing need to connect workflows, given that trading cycles continue to decrease, and our clients increasingly need to access risk mitigation tools as deals close faster. As such, we’re focused on a variety of topics such as interoperability, the speed of execution, and buy-side connectivity.

Gina Kashinsky — Global Markets Group:

We have seen two years of unprecedented deal volumes. The silence at the start of the pandemic was followed by a miraculous rebound as banks pivoted to virtual collaboration tools to connect with the investment community.

How will we partner with clients in this space to drive innovation?

Gina Kashinsky — Global Markets Group:

API connectors, cloud storage, and data intelligence are elements of the changing landscape and are in our strategic roadmaps to connect, secure, and enhance deal execution. Our clients are excited about the opportunities to raise capital quicker, smarter, and cheaper.

Chris Sztam — Global Markets Group:

Our clients help us drive innovation through conversations and workflow optimization. We aspire to make the capital formation process more efficient and partnering with clients is essential to ensure we're building products that satisfy their needs.

Michelle Veloce — Desktop Solutions:

Through our close collaboration with clients, we understand their workflows and have organized a vast amount of information to enable them to easily connect the dots, see a broader picture, and uncover valuable ideas.

How do you think we are expanding perspectives across our new combined company?

Chris Sztam — Global Markets Group:

The merger enables us to combine S&P Global and IHS Markit capabilities. Whether it be data, workflow solutions, analysis, or access to research — there are so many different components to both organizations coming together to serve our clients.

Michelle Veloce — Desktop Solutions:

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s strength is in helping clients in the pre-capitalization advisory stage, while IHS Markit supports the capital formation stage. The merger provides a tremendous opportunity to link these two areas to provide a seamless workflow.

Gina Kashinsky — Global Markets Group:

The combination of two firms that provide deep analytics and efficient workflow tools for new issuance is a powerful mix for our clients. There is tremendous synergy to be born.