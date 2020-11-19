 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/estimating-probability-of-default-in-project-finance-portfolios content
Estimating Probability of Default in Project Finance Portfolios

Estimating Probability of Default in Project Finance Portfolios

Estimating Probability of Default in Project Finance Portfolios

In our most recent case study, we dissect how a development bank was able to leverage the ESG-enhanced Project Finance Scorecard solution to efficiently track the creditworthiness of their project finance portfolio.  The Scorecard provided the bank with a comprehensive evaluation model that could help the credit risk teams to identify issues with Project Finance transactions as well as understand the various factors affecting their creditworthiness. Watch to learn more.

