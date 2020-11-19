Nickel developers and producers are working to be more environmentally sensitive for the electric vehicle industry, which experts say may not increase demand into a significant share of an already oversupplied market for up to a decade. Environmental, social and governance issues have already cast a shadow over the Sept. 22 annual shareholder meeting of Tesla Inc., whose CEO, Elon Musk, lit up nickel markets in July when he offered a "giant" long-term contract to companies that could mine it in an "environmentally sensitive way."
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - September 2020
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - August 2020
State of the Market: Mining Q2-2020
Report Outlooks of Lithium and Cobalt
Essential Metals & Mining Insights July 2020
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - September 2020
- Theme Metals
- Segment Corporations
- Theme
- Metals
- Segment
- Corporations