Webinar Rewind: ESG: Social Trends Impacting Community Banks

Environment, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues are gaining attention across many industries. But why should community banks, particularly private community banks, care about ESG? Community bank constituents – customers, team members, and investors – expect banks to have a clear and well-articulated approach to ESG. However, ESG is already in community banks’ DNA, it’s just a matter of formalizing and communicating these priorities. Find out how bankers are now thinking about their ESG strategies.

When you think about it, ESG is inherent in the DNA of community banks. It's what community banks do all the time. The commonality among all of those banks is when you ask a bank what makes them successful, they immediately talk about their community. They talk about their customer base. They talk about their lending opportunities and wealth opportunities. They talk about their team members. They talk about the reputation in the community. However, the shareholder base is probably the least important in terms of driving the performance of a bank.

S&P Global Market Intelligence hosted the Community Bankers Conference in May 2022. During the conference, a webinar was held where Siya Vansia, the Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at ConnectOne, Samantha Norquist, the Chief ESG Officer at Forbright Bank, and Terrie Spiro, both the Co-Founder of Bank on Women and a long-time bank CEO, sat down to discuss various social trends in banking.

For starters, the ESG bond market has grown tremendously. Ms. Norquist issued the first green bond by a community bank back in December of 2021. But by the end of 2021, there were nearly 650 corporate bonds, corporate green, and sustainable and social bonds, raising over $400 billion in principal value, a tenfold increase from 2020 to 2021. And both the volume and more importantly the pricing impact of the ESG-tied metrics is expected to increase.

For publicly traded institutions, U.S. regulators are now making climate risk a priority focus. In the scheme of things, human capital is a company’s most important asset. “I don't see that anywhere in your balance sheet, but that probably represents the most important business risk and opportunity,” said webinar moderator Jennifer Docherty, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel at Piper Sandler.

What is the intersection of diversity and innovation when it comes to ESG in banking?

As Terrie Spiro explained, “there is a direct correlation between innovation and ESG. So, one of the things I wanted to start with is to talk about the key benefits of problem-solving that is derived from cognitive diversity. When you get a group of people together from different perspectives, and different backgrounds, generally, you can render better decision-making. Additionally, you get broader idea generation and you get faster problem-solving.” She continued to explain, “when you draw on a full and diverse spectrum of talent something called strategic agility emerges. This positions organizations to stay ahead of the competition.”

In the case of ConnectOne, Ms. Vansia explained how “[ConnectOne] have become a very diverse company and a very innovative company. And diversity isn't something that we’re doing just to check a box. As we look at ESG we're not as far along as other banks; we’re still establishing our priorities. However, technology plays a critical role in setting the framework and our infrastructure to allow us to measure and, in some ways, monitor what we already do.” She continued to explain, “by definition, community banks are already investing in our communities. We're already making a social impact. We're probably more diverse than we think. Except, we're not great at measuring what we do outside of the traditional financial metrics that you usually need to report.”

How has having more of an ESG focus driven customer acquisition? And how and why diversity is so important to stakeholder engagement for community banks?

Samantha Norquist said, “I think with our starting point being kind of a baseline level of ESG thoughtfulness across all of our lending activity, we also saw a really big opportunity to proactively seek out borrowers that we think are promoting sustainability, whether that's environmental sustainability or social sustainability. But we do quite a bit on the environmental side. We do a lot of residential solar lending, and increasingly do some commercial solar lending.”

“I'd argue that diversity is equal to stakeholder engagement,” said Ms. Spiro. She went on, “if you stop and think about it, the group that forms the majority of your bank's customer base, your employee base, even your ownership base in many instances -- and your community at large, in many, many, many instances, is women. So, I do think that we can easily say that diversity equals stakeholder engagement.”

What are some of the opportunities around the S in ESG for community banks?

Terrie Spiro began by saying, “We looked at 212 Nasdaq-traded banks from a size of $1 billion to $10 billion. And you can discover that there is an opportunity for improving your bottom line, for improving your performance for those banks that embrace gender diversity in their boardroom. If you look at the graphic (shown below), you'll note that the improvement in ROAA for those that had women on their boards as compared to no women is measurable and that the delta in ROAA improvement from one woman, also known as a token in the boardroom, to two women and then three or more.” She went on to explain how “It takes time. It takes thoughtfulness. You have to be intentional because you can't do it the traditional way that a lot of community banks have done for years. The fact is, there’s not a lot of social overlap between men and women on boards today. Men, typically, can’t reach out or leverage relationships for qualified women because they don't know them in their social circles.”