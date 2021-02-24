CUSIP Request Volume Surges in December, Pushing Full-Year 2020 Volumes Past 2019 Totals

CUSIP request volume climbed back up in December, following sharp declines in November.
While it has clearly not been a straight path to this point, overall CUSIP request volume across nearly every major asset class ended 2020 considerably higher than last year.
View our complete Issuance Trends report for further details.
